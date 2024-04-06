Who Ingrid Lindblad? Bio for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur contender

Ingrid Lindblad came in to the final round of 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur with a good chance to win, as she looks to become the fifth winner of the amateur event. Even late in her collegiate career, Ingrid Lindblad could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Augusta National.

Lindblad is 22 years old, and she is in the field at Augusta National Women's Amateur because of her status in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She is playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur for the fourth and final time.

For Lindblad, her journey to the pinnacle of women's amateur golf is a remarkable story.

Lindblad was born in Halmstad, Sweden, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She currently attends Louisiana State University, playing on one of the best women's golf teams in the country.

Lindblad is hitting her prime

Ingrid Lindblad has won at every level, including as an amateur. She has 14 total collegiate wins in five seasons, making her one of the best collegiate players ever.

Lindblad also represented Sweden in the Women's World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi.

She is the seventh woman to receive the Mark H. McCormack Medal for being the top-ranked amateur player in the world.

Entering this week, Lindblad was ranked 1st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

What a win at Augusta National means

With a win today, Lindblad would earn the benefits of being an Augusta National Women's Amateur winner, including a five-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships. Lindblad will eventually turn professional, and it may be after this tournament or her collegiate season.