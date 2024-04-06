2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard: Final results and standings
Amateur Golf Featured

2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard: Final results and standings

April 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Lottie Woad
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard is headed by winner Lottie Woad, with the amateur winning with birdies on the final two holes to take the title at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, played at Augusta National Golf Club after two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., Woad held the lead going into play.

Woad struggled out the gate, though, before rallying in the final holes of the round. A clutch par putt on 14, followed by birdies on 15, 17 and 18 gave her a one-shot win over 19-year-old Bailey Shoemaker on 8-under 208.

Shoemaker shot 6-under 66 in the final round in breezy, firm conditions to set an Augusta National Women's Amateur scoring record at the home of the Masters, finishing in second place on 7-under 209.

Ingrid Lindblad finished in third place once again in an event that has been full of close calls for the world No. 1 amateur, but she will be turning pro at the end of the season.

Woad wins the fifth Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy, but as this is an amateur competition, there is no prize money and no purse.

A total of 3players in the 72-player starting field qualified for the final round at Augusta National.

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Lottie Woad -8 68 71 69 208
2 Bailey Shoemaker -7 70 73 66 209
3 Ingrid Lindblad -4 67 76 69 212
4 Jasmine Koo -3 69 74 70 213
T5 Casey Weidenfeld -2 72 72 70 214
T5 Gianna Clemente -2 70 71 73 214
7 Hannah Darling -1 66 77 72 215
T8 Rachel Kuehn 1 73 74 70 217
T8 Asterisk Talley 1 72 75 70 217
T8 Hailey Borja 1 71 72 74 217
T8 Mirabel Ting 1 69 74 74 217
T8 Eila Galitsky 1 67 76 74 217
T8 Maisie Filler 1 68 73 76 217
T14 Lauren Kim 2 72 75 71 218
T14 Rin Yoshida 2 72 75 71 218
T14 Amanda Sambach 2 69 73 76 218
T17 Carla Bernat Escuder 3 78 69 72 219
T17 Hinano Muguruma 3 70 75 74 219
T17 Sayaka Teraoka 3 72 72 75 219
T20 Farah O'Keefe 4 71 76 73 220
T20 Andrea Revuelta 4 72 74 74 220
T20 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 4 70 74 76 220
T20 Megha Ganne 4 70 74 76 220
T24 Paula Martin Sampedro 5 72 73 76 221
T24 Louise Rydqvist 5 70 73 78 221
T26 Amari Avery 6 70 77 75 222
T26 Kajsa Arwefjäll 6 72 74 76 222
28 Nora Sundberg 7 70 75 78 223
29 Mamika Shinchi 8 71 76 77 224
T30 Emilia Migliaccio 9 75 72 78 225
T30 Laney Frye 9 72 75 78 225
T30 Catherine Park 9 71 76 78 225
T30 Maria Jose Marin 9 69 78 78 225
T30 Francesca Fiorellini 9 67 78 80 225
35 Hailee Cooper 10 76 71 79 226

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.