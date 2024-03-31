Who is Alejandro Tosti? Bio for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open leader

Alejandro Tosti is a contender at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open and has a chance to win going into the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. After success on the Korn Ferry Tour, Alejandro Tosti could have another huge breakthrough.

You may know Alejandro Tosti as a graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour despite being suspended by the tour during their playoffs in 2023 for a variety of offenses throughout the season.

Tosti is 27 years old, and he is in the field at Texas Children's Houston Open because he is a graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour from last season.

For Tosti, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Tosti was born in Rosario, Argentina. He played college golf at the University of Florida before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Tosti is hitting his prime

Alejandro Tosti has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2018.

Tosti earned his promotion to the PGA Tour after one season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska.

Entering this week, Tosti was ranked 181st in FedEx Cup points and ranked 145th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Tosti is single.

What a win at the Texas Children's Houston Open means

With a win today, Tosti would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption. He would also earn a Masters invitation and an exemption into to the PGA Championship. And, according to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open payout, he would win $1.638 million to top it all off.