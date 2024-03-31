2024 Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The Valero Texas Open tournament logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Valero Texas Open is the eighth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The second tournament in the Texas Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9.2 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Valero Texas Open, the Southern Texas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played April 1, 2024, at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club (Blackjack Course) in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and the field of 83 players was finalized on March 29 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Tom Adrounie
Matt Atkins
Eric Axley
Erik Barnes
Eric Beringer
Hunter Bott
Michael Bradham
Jonathan Brightwell
Maximus Cavazos
Derek Chang
Tyler Collet
Parker Coody
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Brian Davis
Bruce Doucett
Jesse Droemer
Ryan Ellerbrock
Harrison Endycott
Derek Ernst
Marek Fleming
Dylan Frittelli
Ethan Galyan
Brayden Garrison
Michael Gligic
Cody Gribble
Ryan Grider
Henry Guan
Federico Gutierrez
Scott Gutschewski
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Paul Haley II
Alex Hernandez
Harry Higgs
Grant Hirschman
Thomas Hutchison
Zach James
Jongbeom Jung
Sunghoon Kang
Jimmy Keener
Charles Kim
Russell Knox
Wyatt Koricanek
Peter Kuest
Richard Lamb
Jake Leatherwood
KC Lim
Adam Long
Len Mattiace
Ryan McCormick
Callum McNeill
Christian Muscarello
Chris Naegel
Dylan Newman
Chris Nido
Seung Yul Noh
Derek Oland
AJ Ott
Shiv Parmar
Wesley Pennington
Raul Pereda
Turk Pettit
Ryan Polzin
Kwinton Reno
Tag Ridings
John Sand
Michael Sanders
Taka Shimoji
Ryan Skae
Hayden Springer
Preston Stanley
Robert Streb
Aiden Tiet
Kevin Tway
Colin Uecker
Omar Uresti
Bo Van Pelt
Nick Watney
Alex Welch
Brett White
Austin Wylie
Alexander Yang
Xinjun Zhang

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.