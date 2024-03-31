2024 Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is the eighth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.
The second tournament in the Texas Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9.2 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.
Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.
For the 2024 Valero Texas Open, the Southern Texas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played April 1, 2024, at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club (Blackjack Course) in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and the field of 83 players was finalized on March 29 at 5 p.m. local time.
Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.
For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.
The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.
2024 Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier field
|PLAYER
|Tom Adrounie
|Matt Atkins
|Eric Axley
|Erik Barnes
|Eric Beringer
|Hunter Bott
|Michael Bradham
|Jonathan Brightwell
|
|Maximus Cavazos
|Derek Chang
|Tyler Collet
|Parker Coody
|Austin Cook
|MJ Daffue
|Brian Davis
|Bruce Doucett
|
|Jesse Droemer
|Ryan Ellerbrock
|Harrison Endycott
|Derek Ernst
|Marek Fleming
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ethan Galyan
|Brayden Garrison
|
|Michael Gligic
|Cody Gribble
|Ryan Grider
|Henry Guan
|Federico Gutierrez
|Scott Gutschewski
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|Paul Haley II
|
|Alex Hernandez
|Harry Higgs
|Grant Hirschman
|Thomas Hutchison
|Zach James
|Jongbeom Jung
|Sunghoon Kang
|Jimmy Keener
|
|Charles Kim
|Russell Knox
|Wyatt Koricanek
|Peter Kuest
|Richard Lamb
|Jake Leatherwood
|KC Lim
|Adam Long
|Len Mattiace
|Ryan McCormick
|Callum McNeill
|Christian Muscarello
|Chris Naegel
|Dylan Newman
|Chris Nido
|Seung Yul Noh
|Derek Oland
|AJ Ott
|Shiv Parmar
|Wesley Pennington
|Raul Pereda
|Turk Pettit
|Ryan Polzin
|Kwinton Reno
|Tag Ridings
|John Sand
|Michael Sanders
|Taka Shimoji
|Ryan Skae
|Hayden Springer
|Preston Stanley
|Robert Streb
|Aiden Tiet
|Kevin Tway
|Colin Uecker
|Omar Uresti
|Bo Van Pelt
|Nick Watney
|Alex Welch
|Brett White
|Austin Wylie
|Alexander Yang
|Xinjun Zhang