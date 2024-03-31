2024 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, from March 28-31, 2024.

The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour in Texas for two weeks before heading to Augusta National for the Masters.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Valero Texas Open alternate list is set for the week, with Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $9.2 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Valero Texas Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Patrick Fishburn
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Russell Henley
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Højgaard
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Ryan McCormick
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Joe Sullivan
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Ben Willman
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Valero Texas Open field

RANK PLAYER
2 Rory McIlroy
8 Brian Harman
9 Ludvig Åberg
10 Max Homa
11 Matt Fitzpatrick
12 Tommy Fleetwood
14 Hideki Matsuyama
17 Collin Morikawa
19 Jordan Spieth
22 Tom Kim
23 Russell Henley
33 Rickie Fowler
35 Lucas Glover
38 Nicolai Højgaard
39 Eric Cole
40 Harris English
42 Byeong Hun An
47 Ryan Fox
48 Corey Conners
49 Denny McCarthy
50 Austin Eckroat

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.