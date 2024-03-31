2024 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, from March 28-31, 2024.
The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and more.
JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour in Texas for two weeks before heading to Augusta National for the Masters.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Valero Texas Open alternate list is set for the week, with Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.
The field will be playing for a $9.2 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Valero Texas Open field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|
|Zac Blair
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Hayden Buckley
|Jorge Campillo
|Rafael Campos
|Bud Cauley
|
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Stewart Cink
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Trace Crowe
|
|Joel Dahmen
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Kevin Dougherty
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Patrick Fishburn
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Scott Gutschewski
|Chesson Hadley
|Jr. Hale
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Russell Henley
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Nicolai Højgaard
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Tom Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Justin Lower
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Ryan McCormick
|Rory McIlroy
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|Webb Simpson
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Streelman
|Joe Sullivan
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Jimmy Walker
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Ben Willman
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2024 Valero Texas Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|8
|Brian Harman
|9
|Ludvig Åberg
|10
|Max Homa
|11
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|17
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|Jordan Spieth
|22
|Tom Kim
|23
|Russell Henley
|33
|Rickie Fowler
|35
|Lucas Glover
|38
|Nicolai Højgaard
|39
|Eric Cole
|40
|Harris English
|42
|Byeong Hun An
|47
|Ryan Fox
|48
|Corey Conners
|49
|Denny McCarthy
|50
|Austin Eckroat