Which golfer won the most PGA Tour events in a row in history?

Scottie Scheffler is vying to win his third consecutive start at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, which would put him in incredibly rare company in the history of the PGA Tour.

In the history of the PGA Tour, there have only been six streaks of five or more consecutive PGA Tour wins. The longest still belongs to Byron Nelson, who won an incredible (and unlikely to be ever matched) 11 PGA Tour events in a row from March 11 - Aug. 4, 1945, including the 1945 PGA Championship.

Nelson actually won a 12th event in the stretch, but it wasn't considered an official PGA Tour win because the purse was below the Tour's standards at the time.

Nelson's streak also happened during the closing stretch of World War II, when a number of professionals at the time were serving in the military. That still doesn't diminish winning 11 times in a row on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods holds the second-longest run of PGA Tour wins in a row. He won seven consecutive starts from July 23, 2006 through Jan. 28, 2007, including wins in the 2006 Open Championship, which started the streak, and the 2006 PGA Championship.

Woods also had a streak of six consecutive PGA Tour wins from the summer of 1999 to February 2000. And that was before he started winning all four majors in a row, in what is now known as the Tiger Slam and ended in him winning the 2001 Masters Tournament.

Ben Hogan is the only other golfer in the history of the PGA Tour to have a winning streak of at least five tournaments. He won five in a row in 1953, five years after winning six in a row in 1948.

Most wins in a row in PGA Tour history