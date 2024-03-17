Xander Schauffele’s wife Maya Lowe: Photos, bio

Page 1 of 7

Xander Schauffele is a big-game hunter on the PGA Tour, taking down titles at some of the biggest events and most revered courses on the annual schedule. He looks to secure the biggest win of his career at the 2024 Players Championship. He also has tremendous support from his wife.

Xander Schauffele's wife Maya Lowe has been dating the PGA Tour star since 2014, occasionally traveling the world with Schauffele.

The pair met when Schauffele attended and played golf at San Diego State University and Lowe went to University of California San Diego. Lowe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science and public health and has a Masters in health care administration. She works for Planned Parenthood.

