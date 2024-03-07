What is the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse, and how much is the winner’s share?

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is the primary event on the PGA Tour this week, with 69 players slated to compete in the Signature event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

What is the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse?

The PGA Tour purse this week is $20 million, equal to all of the Signature events on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. That purse remains the same this week regardless of how many players complete the tournament, as it has no cut after 36 holes.

Most weeks on the PGA Tour, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes. The PGA Tour purse payout for each week is based upon exactly 65 professional players making the cut and completing the tournament. When more than 65 players make the cut in a given tournament, the PGA Tour actually increases the purse to make sure every additional player is paid based on the PGA Tour's purse distribution percentages and for the stated purse for the week.

This week at Bay Hill, though, the $20 million purse is set to be distributed to the 69-player field up front, with payouts for every single place in the field determined in advance of the week.

What is the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner's share?

The winner's share of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse is $4,000,000, which is the same as every player-hosted Signature event featuring a $20 million purse and no cut. In the Signature events with a cut to the top 50 and ties, like this one, the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, the first-place payout is $4 million -- otherwise, it's $3.6 million. However, with every player in the field getting paid this week, the prize money distribution at Bay Hill is done using the standard percentages that the PGA Tour uses for basically every tournament.

With purses, field sizes and the presence of a cut changing week-to-week on the PGA Tour, it's not always clear what the purse is each week, as well as how much the winner's share is. Knowing the purse and format for the week go a long way in determining how much of the purse a player wins when they pick up the trophy.