2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

March 4, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China.

This week, we have the Blue Bay LPGA, with the LPGA returning to China for an event that has often struggled to get off the ground. This is a week off for a lot of the top players who have been on a back-to-back in Asia as part of a three-event swing.

Gaby Lopez has done well here, but there's not a lot to go on so far in this event's history.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Lilia Vu is betting favorite

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field this week is Lilia Vu, who is coming in at 9-to-1 (+90) betting odds, along with co-favorite Celine Boutier, Xiyu Lin and Lydia Ko.

Minjee Lee is next best on the list at 11-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Ayaka Furue and Hye Jin Choi are at 12-to-1, rounding out the top of the field.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting picks and first clicks

Esther Henseleit has been playing pretty well so far this year, and she's starting to challenge more often on the LPGA.

Yuna Nishimura had a great week last week in Singapore and may be able to parlay that nicely here.

Minjee Lee feels like the best choice among the top players given her length, which seems to pay off at this venue.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Celine Boutier 900
Lilia Vu 900
Lydia Ko 900
Xiyu Lin 900
Minjee Lee 1100
Ayaka Furue 1200
Hye Jin Choi 1200
Ruoning Yin 1400
Sei Young Kim 1600
Mao Saigo 1800
Yuna Nishimura 2200
Jenny Shin 2800
Yu Jin Sung 3000
Gaby Lopez 3500
Robyn Choi 4000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 5000
Esther Henseleit 5000
Jasmine Suwannapura 5500
Mi Hyang Lee 5500
Yu Liu 6000
Albane Valenzuela 6500
Olivia Cowan 7000
Lucy Li 8000
Moriya Jutanugarn 8000
Peiyun Chien 8000
Xiaowen Yin 8000
Gabriela Ruffels 9000
In Gee Chun 9000
Narin An 9000
Anna Nordqvist 10000
Auston Kim 10000
Lindy Duncan 10000
Maria Fassi 10000
Mone Inami 10000
Sarah Schmelzel 10000
Azahara Munoz 12500
Chanettee Wannasaen 12500
Hee Young Park 12500
Isabella Fierro 12500
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 12500
Wichanee Meechai 12500
Caroline Inglis 15000
Frida Kinhult 15000
Gurleen Kaur 15000
Karis Davidson 15000
Lauren Coughlin 15000
Pernilla Lindberg 15000
Wei-Ling Hsu 15000
Eun Hee Ji 17500
Pavarisa Yoktuan 17500
Yan Liu 17500
Agathe Laisne 20000
Hinako Shibuno 20000
Hyo Joon Jang 20000
Kristen Gillman 20000
Paula Reto 20000
Ruixin Liu 20000
Stephanie Meadow 20000
Bailey Tardy 22500
Gina Kim 22500
Linnea Strom 22500
Morgane Metraux 22500
Lauren Hartlage 25000
Matilda Castren 25000
Mary Liu 27500
Roberta Liti 27500
Arpichaya Yubol 30000
Sandra Gal 35000
Haeji Kang 40000
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 40000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.