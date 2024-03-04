2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China.

This week, we have the Blue Bay LPGA, with the LPGA returning to China for an event that has often struggled to get off the ground. This is a week off for a lot of the top players who have been on a back-to-back in Asia as part of a three-event swing.

Gaby Lopez has done well here, but there's not a lot to go on so far in this event's history.

Lilia Vu is betting favorite

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field this week is Lilia Vu, who is coming in at 9-to-1 (+90) betting odds, along with co-favorite Celine Boutier, Xiyu Lin and Lydia Ko.

Minjee Lee is next best on the list at 11-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Ayaka Furue and Hye Jin Choi are at 12-to-1, rounding out the top of the field.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting picks and first clicks

Esther Henseleit has been playing pretty well so far this year, and she's starting to challenge more often on the LPGA.

Yuna Nishimura had a great week last week in Singapore and may be able to parlay that nicely here.

Minjee Lee feels like the best choice among the top players given her length, which seems to pay off at this venue.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds: Outright winner