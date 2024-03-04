2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China.
This week, we have the Blue Bay LPGA, with the LPGA returning to China for an event that has often struggled to get off the ground. This is a week off for a lot of the top players who have been on a back-to-back in Asia as part of a three-event swing.
Gaby Lopez has done well here, but there's not a lot to go on so far in this event's history.
Lilia Vu is betting favorite
The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field this week is Lilia Vu, who is coming in at 9-to-1 (+90) betting odds, along with co-favorite Celine Boutier, Xiyu Lin and Lydia Ko.
Minjee Lee is next best on the list at 11-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.
Ayaka Furue and Hye Jin Choi are at 12-to-1, rounding out the top of the field.
2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting picks and first clicks
Esther Henseleit has been playing pretty well so far this year, and she's starting to challenge more often on the LPGA.
Yuna Nishimura had a great week last week in Singapore and may be able to parlay that nicely here.
Minjee Lee feels like the best choice among the top players given her length, which seems to pay off at this venue.
2024 Blue Bay LPGA betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Celine Boutier
|900
|Lilia Vu
|900
|Lydia Ko
|900
|Xiyu Lin
|900
|Minjee Lee
|1100
|Ayaka Furue
|1200
|Hye Jin Choi
|1200
|Ruoning Yin
|1400
|
|Sei Young Kim
|1600
|Mao Saigo
|1800
|Yuna Nishimura
|2200
|Jenny Shin
|2800
|Yu Jin Sung
|3000
|Gaby Lopez
|3500
|Robyn Choi
|4000
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|5000
|
|Esther Henseleit
|5000
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|5500
|Mi Hyang Lee
|5500
|Yu Liu
|6000
|Albane Valenzuela
|6500
|Olivia Cowan
|7000
|Lucy Li
|8000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|8000
|
|Peiyun Chien
|8000
|Xiaowen Yin
|8000
|Gabriela Ruffels
|9000
|In Gee Chun
|9000
|Narin An
|9000
|Anna Nordqvist
|10000
|Auston Kim
|10000
|Lindy Duncan
|10000
|
|Maria Fassi
|10000
|Mone Inami
|10000
|Sarah Schmelzel
|10000
|Azahara Munoz
|12500
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|12500
|Hee Young Park
|12500
|Isabella Fierro
|12500
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|12500
|
|Wichanee Meechai
|12500
|Caroline Inglis
|15000
|Frida Kinhult
|15000
|Gurleen Kaur
|15000
|Karis Davidson
|15000
|Lauren Coughlin
|15000
|Pernilla Lindberg
|15000
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|15000
|Eun Hee Ji
|17500
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|17500
|Yan Liu
|17500
|Agathe Laisne
|20000
|Hinako Shibuno
|20000
|Hyo Joon Jang
|20000
|Kristen Gillman
|20000
|Paula Reto
|20000
|Ruixin Liu
|20000
|Stephanie Meadow
|20000
|Bailey Tardy
|22500
|Gina Kim
|22500
|Linnea Strom
|22500
|Morgane Metraux
|22500
|Lauren Hartlage
|25000
|Matilda Castren
|25000
|Mary Liu
|27500
|Roberta Liti
|27500
|Arpichaya Yubol
|30000
|Sandra Gal
|35000
|Haeji Kang
|40000
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|40000