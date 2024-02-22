The 2024 Magical Kenya Open purse is $2.5 million, with the winner's share at $425,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Magical Kenya Open field is headed by John Catlin, Ewen Ferguson and Ockie Strydom, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Magical Kenya Open is the 12th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 12.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 Magical Kenya Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $425,000 2 $275,000 3 $156,500 4 $125,000 5 $106,000 6 $87,500 7 $75,000 8 $62,500 9 $56,000 10 $50,000 11 $46,000 12 $43,000 13 $40,250 14 $38,250 15 $36,750 16 $35,250 17 $33,750 18 $32,250 19 $31,000 20 $30,000 21 $29,000 22 $28,250 23 $27,500 24 $26,750 25 $26,000 26 $25,250 27 $24,500 28 $23,750 29 $23,000 30 $22,250 31 $21,500 32 $20,750 33 $20,000 34 $19,250 35 $18,500 36 $17,750 37 $17,250 38 $16,750 39 $16,250 40 $15,750 41 $15,250 42 $14,750 43 $14,250 44 $13,750 45 $13,250 46 $12,750 47 $12,250 48 $11,750 49 $11,250 50 $10,750 51 $10,250 52 $9,750 53 $9,250 54 $8,750 55 $8,500 56 $8,250 57 $8,000 58 $7,750 59 $7,500 60 $7,250 61 $7,000 62 $6,750 63 $6,500 64 $6,250 65 $6,000

2024 Magical Kenya Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

