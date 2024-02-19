Mexico Open at Vidanta history, results and past winners

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the PGA Tour's Vallarta-area event in Mexico, with the tournament having been played first in 2022 after the end of the WGC Mexico Championship, which was also sponsored by Grupo Salinas.

The event is a 72-hole stroke-play event. The tournament is situated in between the West Coast Swing and the Florida Swing on the schedule after two years in the middle of the spring.

The event may be short-lived, given its location on the schedule and relative to other tournaments near it on the docket.

Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are the only winners of the event so far.

Mexico Open at Vidanta format

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field, which is 144 players, is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Mexico Open at Vidanta host courses

2022-present: Vidanta Vallarta

Mexico Open at Vidanta past sponsors

Mexico Open at Vidanta has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

2022-present: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Mexico Open at Vidanta history & results