2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Ladies European Tour

February 11, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Shannon Tan
The 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Shannon Tan, who took home the victory at Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kenya.

Tan was making her Ladies European Tour debut this week, and she won this week by four shots on the par-73 host course at 12-under 280. Alessandra Fanali finished in second place by herself to start the year.

Five players finished tied for third at 4-under total: Manon de Roey, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Alice Hewson, Nataliya Guseva and Chiara Tamburlini.

Tan won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Ladies Open recap notes

This was the first event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the opening event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Tan became the first winner of this event not named Esther Henseleit, who finished T-17 in search of a three-peat.

The 36-hole cut was made on 6-over 152 or better, with 67 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Saudi Arabia, played next week.

2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Shannon Tan -12 73 70 67 70 280 €45,000
2 Alessandra Fanali -8 70 73 67 74 284 €27,000
T3 Manon De Roey -4 76 72 70 70 288 €12,000
T3 Ana Pelaez Trivino -4 74 71 72 71 288 €12,000
T3 Alice Hewson -4 75 71 71 71 288 €12,000
T3 Nataliya Guseva -4 72 70 74 72 288 €12,000
T3 Chiara Tamburlini -4 72 71 73 72 288 €12,000
T8 Alexandra Forsterling -3 72 72 76 69 289 €7,200
T8 Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen -3 70 76 72 71 289 €7,200
T8 Aunchisa Utama -3 71 74 71 73 289 €7,200
T11 Laura Fuenfstueck -2 74 73 76 67 290 €6,000
T11 Lee-Anne Pace -2 74 73 75 68 290 €6,000
T11 Linda Wessberg -2 75 74 70 71 290 €6,000
T11 Cara Gorlei -2 69 72 77 72 290 €6,000
T11 Ayako Uehara -2 72 71 73 74 290 €6,000
T16 Sara Kjellker -1 73 75 75 68 291 €5,100
T16 Maria Hernandez -1 73 73 73 72 291 €5,100
T16 Sara Kouskova -1 78 73 66 74 291 €5,100
T19 Diksha Dagar E 71 77 76 68 292 €4,545
T19 April Angurasaranee E 73 72 74 73 292 €4,545
T19 Camille Chevalier E 73 75 70 74 292 €4,545
T19 Samantha Bruce E 76 68 71 77 292 €4,545
T23 Nuria Iturrioz 1 75 77 70 71 293 €3,804
T23 Luna Sobron Galmes 1 75 73 73 72 293 €3,804
T23 Olivia Mehaffey 1 70 77 73 73 293 €3,804
T23 Rosie Davies 1 75 71 73 74 293 €3,804
T23 Pranavi Urs 1 73 73 71 76 293 €3,804
T28 Kim Metraux 2 78 72 74 70 294 €3,023
T28 Sophie Hausmann 2 76 74 73 71 294 €3,023
T28 Kirsten Rudgeley 2 73 74 77 70 294 €3,023
T28 Gabriella Cowley 2 74 72 76 72 294 €3,023
T32 Lisa Pettersson 3 76 75 74 70 295 €2,513
T32 Eleanor Givens 3 69 79 74 73 295 €2,513
T32 Emily Penttila 3 76 74 72 73 295 €2,513
T32 Lauren Walsh 3 69 75 75 76 295 €2,513
T36 Vani Kapoor 4 73 74 76 73 296 €2,145
T36 Meghan MacLaren 4 73 76 74 73 296 €2,145
T36 Pia Babnik 4 75 72 75 74 296 €2,145
T36 Patricia Isabel Schmidt 4 77 73 76 70 296 €2,145
T40 Katja Pogacar 5 78 74 72 73 297 €1,710
T40 Alexandra Swayne 5 79 71 75 72 297 €1,710
T40 Momoka Kobori 5 72 78 72 75 297 €1,710
T40 Sofie Bringner 5 73 76 76 72 297 €1,710
T40 Hayley Davis 5 75 74 76 72 297 €1,710
T40 Tiffany Chan 5 79 73 74 71 297 €1,710
T46 Sanna Nuutinen 6 73 77 74 74 298 €1,403
T46 Nicole Garcia 6 73 78 74 73 298 €1,403
T46 Bronte Law 6 73 74 78 73 298 €1,403
T46 Moa Folke 6 79 73 74 72 298 €1,403
T50 Marianne Skarpnord 7 73 76 75 75 299 €1,200
T50 Ana Dawson 7 72 73 80 74 299 €1,200
T50 Thalia Martin 7 79 73 74 73 299 €1,200
T50 Ellinor Sudow 7 72 72 83 72 299 €1,200
T50 Lily May Humphreys 7 76 76 76 71 299 €1,200
T55 Anne-Lise Caudal 8 76 73 77 74 300 €1,020
T55 Maha Haddioui 8 78 70 78 74 300 €1,020
T55 Cara Gainer 8 77 72 78 73 300 €1,020
58 Fernanda Lira 9 73 76 76 76 301 €960
T59 Teresa Toscano 10 78 72 77 75 302 €915
T59 Marta Sanz Barrio 10 76 73 78 75 302 €915
61 Dorota Zalewska 11 78 74 76 75 303 €870
62 Laura Beveridge 12 75 76 73 80 304 €840
63 Marta Martin 13 73 75 77 80 305 €810
64 Fatima Fernandez Cano 14 76 76 79 75 306 €780
T65 Corinne Viden 15 73 74 79 81 307 €720
T65 Paz Marfa Sans 15 74 75 81 77 307 €720
T65 Dorthea Forbrigd 15 78 74 79 76 307 €720

