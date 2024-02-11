2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Shannon Tan, who took home the victory at Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kenya.

Tan was making her Ladies European Tour debut this week, and she won this week by four shots on the par-73 host course at 12-under 280. Alessandra Fanali finished in second place by herself to start the year.

Five players finished tied for third at 4-under total: Manon de Roey, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Alice Hewson, Nataliya Guseva and Chiara Tamburlini.

Tan won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Ladies Open recap notes

This was the first event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the opening event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Tan became the first winner of this event not named Esther Henseleit, who finished T-17 in search of a three-peat.

The 36-hole cut was made on 6-over 152 or better, with 67 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Saudi Arabia, played next week.

2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details