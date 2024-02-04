2024 The Panama Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 The Panama Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 4, 2024
The 2024 The Panama Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Isaiah Salinda, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City, Panama.

Salinda took the first tournament of the season played in Latin America, dominating with an eight-shot win on 12-under 268, completing the win with a final-round 65 that made him the only player to reach double digits under par.

Wil Bateman, Keenan Huskey and Trent Phillips finished in joint second place on 4-under total, with a half-dozen players tied for fifth place and another shot back of the lead.

Salinda won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Salinda earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds. Omar Tejeira was the lone amateur to get through to the weekend and is not paid for his finish.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the astara Golf Championship in Colombia.

2024 The Panama Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Isaiah Salinda -12 70 65 68 65 268 $180,000
T2 Keenan Huskey -4 73 67 72 64 276 $65,000
T2 Trent Phillips -4 72 69 69 66 276 $65,000
T2 Wil Bateman -4 69 70 64 73 276 $65,000
T5 Ricky Castillo -3 72 69 69 67 277 $31,167
T5 Jacob Solomon -3 73 66 70 68 277 $31,167
T5 Sean O'Hair -3 72 67 69 69 277 $31,167
T5 Zach Bauchou -3 71 66 69 71 277 $31,167
T5 Trey Winstead -3 65 72 68 72 277 $31,167
T5 Brandon Harkins -3 71 66 67 73 277 $31,167
T11 Erik Compton -2 73 67 73 65 278 $20,630
T11 Isidro Benitez -2 71 70 68 69 278 $20,630
T11 Austin Hitt -2 66 69 73 70 278 $20,630
T11 Austin Cook -2 72 70 65 71 278 $20,630
T11 Ryan Gerard -2 69 66 70 73 278 $20,630
T16 Quade Cummins -1 69 72 73 65 279 $15,000
T16 Philip Knowles -1 68 73 71 67 279 $15,000
T16 Jonathan Byrd -1 69 72 69 69 279 $15,000
T16 Emilio Gonzalez -1 73 66 71 69 279 $15,000
T16 Ross Steelman -1 68 68 71 72 279 $15,000
T21 Chris Baker E 71 70 71 68 280 $10,222
T21 Fred Biondi E 71 70 71 68 280 $10,222
T21 Kevin Chappell E 73 67 72 68 280 $10,222
T21 Michael Johnson E 70 70 70 70 280 $10,222
T21 Sam Bennett E 70 69 71 70 280 $10,222
T21 Doc Redman E 69 68 72 71 280 $10,222
T27 Hank Lebioda 1 70 72 70 69 281 $6,950
T27 Aldrich Potgieter 1 72 69 70 70 281 $6,950
T27 Charles Porter 1 69 72 69 71 281 $6,950
T27 Cole Hammer 1 71 71 67 72 281 $6,950
T27 Joshua Creel 1 71 70 68 72 281 $6,950
T27 Thomas Walsh 1 69 71 69 72 281 $6,950
T27 Brian Campbell 1 71 68 70 72 281 $6,950
T27 Cristobal Del Solar 1 67 70 71 73 281 $6,950
T27 Augusto Núñez 1 65 70 71 75 281 $6,950
T36 Alvaro Ortiz 2 71 69 74 68 282 $5,217
T36 Jeong-Woo Ham 2 70 72 70 70 282 $5,217
T36 Mark Wilson 2 72 69 70 71 282 $5,217
T36 Jared Wolfe 2 68 72 71 71 282 $5,217
T36 Kris Ventura 2 70 70 71 71 282 $5,217
T36 S.Y. Noh 2 71 68 72 71 282 $5,217
T36 Fabián Gómez 2 71 68 72 71 282 $5,217
T36 Myles Creighton 2 70 70 70 72 282 $5,217
T36 Trevor Werbylo 2 71 71 67 73 282 $5,217
T45 Kevin Roy 3 73 69 70 71 283 $4,567
T45 Adam Long 3 68 69 74 72 283 $4,567
T45 Nelson Ledesma 3 76 65 69 73 283 $4,567
T48 Daniel Miernicki 4 70 71 73 70 284 $4,375
T48 Tano Goya 4 74 68 71 71 284 $4,375
T48 Noah Goodwin 4 70 71 70 73 284 $4,375
T48 Rob Oppenheim 4 69 72 69 74 284 $4,375
T52 Tommy Gainey 5 69 72 75 69 285 $4,180
T52 Andrew Kozan 5 74 68 72 71 285 $4,180
T52 Jackson Suber 5 72 69 72 72 285 $4,180
T52 Taylor Dickson 5 74 67 71 73 285 $4,180
T52 John Pak 5 72 67 73 73 285 $4,180
T52 Richy Werenski 5 74 68 69 74 285 $4,180
T52 Davis Lamb 5 68 71 70 76 285 $4,180
T52 Curtis Luck 5 73 65 70 77 285 $4,180
T52 Robert Streb 5 71 66 70 78 285 $4,180
T61 Carter Jenkins 8 70 72 72 74 288 $4,070
T61 Pontus Nyholm 8 70 72 69 77 288 $4,070
T63 Matt McCarty 9 70 72 74 73 289 $4,030
T63 Tag Ridings 9 71 69 71 78 289 $4,030
T65 Paul Haley II 11 70 71 77 73 291 $3,990
T65 Joey Garber 11 68 74 72 77 291 $3,990
T67 Logan McAllister 12 72 70 79 71 292 $3,960
T67 Omar Tejeira (a) 12 73 69 73 77 292 $0
69 Cody Gribble 13 72 70 74 77 293 $3,940
70 Danny Walker 16 74 67 77 78 296 $3,920

