2024 The Panama Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Panama Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Isaiah Salinda, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City, Panama.

Salinda took the first tournament of the season played in Latin America, dominating with an eight-shot win on 12-under 268, completing the win with a final-round 65 that made him the only player to reach double digits under par.

Wil Bateman, Keenan Huskey and Trent Phillips finished in joint second place on 4-under total, with a half-dozen players tied for fifth place and another shot back of the lead.

Salinda won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Salinda earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds. Omar Tejeira was the lone amateur to get through to the weekend and is not paid for his finish.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the astara Golf Championship in Colombia.

2024 The Panama Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details