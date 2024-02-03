What is the course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links?

Pebble Beach Golf Links has been around since 1919, with the Monterey Peninsula forever changed by one of the most majestic golf courses on the planet.

As it turns out, Pebble Beach is also a difficult golf course, particularly when the wind blows and causes players to have to make extremely difficult choices to score well. However, some days at Pebble Beach are calm and leave the course susceptible to strong scoring. It's on those days that the Pebble Beach Golf Links course record has been set.

The all-time Pebble Beach Golf Links course record -- at least as it relates to the PGA Tour competition held there since 1947 -- is 10-under 62. The last time someone shot 62 at Pebble Beach Golf Links was when Matthias Schwab did it in 2022 in the second round. Curiously enough, he didn't break 72 for the remaining three rounds of the tournament.

In total, four players have shot 62 on Pebble Beach Golf Links in the tournament, including Tom Kite in the third round in 1983 and David Duval in the third round in 1997.

For the US Opens that are played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the scorecard par was 71 in the most recent in 2019. Nevertheless, 62 is still the low score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned round played on Pebble Beach Golf Links. The difference is that a player would be 10 under par to tie the course record at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In years past, it has been exceptionally difficult to shoot a low score at Pebble Beach Golf Links in this tournament as the tournament previously had a three-course rotation that included one round at Pebble Beach before the 54-hole cut. The players who made that cut got one additional round on Pebble Beach for the final round. That meant a player had, at most, two rounds on Pebble Beach Golf Links in a single tournament.

Now that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a Signature tournament, all 80 professionals get a guaranteed three rounds on Pebble Beach because it is now a no-cut event.