Here’s why the amateurs aren’t playing the weekend at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The Saturday third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as well as Sunday's final round, are great TV viewing for so many golf fans. It's a chance to not only watch Pebble Beach Golf Links but also to see celebrities, professional athletes and CEOs play as amateur golfers in the pro-am component of the tournament.

However, there are no amateurs playing this weekend in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's only professionals playing at Pebble Beach Golf Links in the third round the final round. How come?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am changed for 2024, becoming what's known as a Signature event on the PGA Tour schedule. The PGA Tour Signature events all feature purses of $20 million, and they're reserved for the best of the best on the PGA Tour from both last season and this season. Signature events are mostly no-cut affairs with fields in the range of 70 to 80 players.

With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am becoming part of the series, tournament organizers had to cut down the pro-am field from 156 professionals, and they settled on a total of 80 professionals. This tournament is the only Signature event with a fixed number of players, and the PGA Tour added professionals to the list of qualifying players to make sure there were 80 pros in the field to pair up with 80 amateur players.

As part of the change, the pro-am itself was also cut in half. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is now just two rounds, with each duo playing one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and one round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Once the two rounds were completed on Friday, a winner was determined, with Rory McIlroy and his amateur partner Jeff Rhodes winning the pro-am tournament by a shot.

Previously, the pro-am tournament featured 156 teams, played out on three courses for the first three rounds of the tournament. Then a cut was made to the top 25 teams for the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Now, the final two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature only the 80 professional golfers at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 72-hole tournament winner will be crowned after the fourth round.