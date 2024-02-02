2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner’s share, pro-am prize money payout

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse for the pro-am competition is set for $100,000, with the winner's share coming in at $10,000 -- separate from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and 42 of the world top 50.

For 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am results and payout, see our final pro-am leaderboard

Each professional in the 80-man field is teamed with an amateur for the first two rounds, with the event shorted to two rounds this year compared to the typical three rounds. The top teams receive money from the pro-am purse.

For the professional competition, all of the professionals will compete without their amateurs on the weekend, with both rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links. All pros are paid from the $20 million purse for the professionals.

Only the professional is paid from the pro-am purse. The amateur does not receive money.

The event is played this year at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner's share, prize money payout

