Here’s why Bill Murray isn’t playing in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bill Murray has been one of the staple participants in the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Over the years, his antics have been something many golf fans look forward to watching on the Monterey Peninsula or on TV on CBS. He's even gone on to win the pro-am with D.A. Points, who was his professional partner for many years.

However, Bill Murray isn't playing in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and a lot of golf fans are wondering why Murray isn't there.

Unfortunately, Bill Murray is one of many regulars that are not competing in this year's event. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is different than prior years of the event. There are only 80 professionals competing in what is now a Signature event on the PGA Tour schedule. With the conversion to a Signature event, there is now no cut, and the field has been dropped from 156 pros to 80 pros.

Since there are now only 80 pros in the event, there can only be 80 amateur players to form 80 total teams. With 76 amateurs not competing, many were unable to come back, either not being invited to return or choosing not to pay the significant increase in the pro-am fee, which has gone from approximately $40,000 last year to approximately $70,000 this year.

Most of the amateurs competing in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then, fall into two categories: CEOs and executives of big companies or professional athletes. NFL quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and recently retired great Tom Brady are taking part. Ryan Smith, the founder of Qualtrics and owner of the Utah Jazz is taking part. David Abeles, the CEO of TaylorMade Golf, is competing.

However, like Murray, those who come from the entertainment world are largely not back for 2024, including Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro, Larry the Cable Guy, Gary Mule Deer and more. Macklemore is not among the 80 players competing this year.

The pro-am is also no longer four rounds on three courses for teams who make the 54-hole cut. Now the event is 36 holes, played on two courses, with the event ending regardless after two rounds. Pebble Beach Golf Links is still host, but the only other course in the rotation is Spyglass Hill.

Ultimately, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes on a different tone and look in 2024. That can, and most likely will, evolve over the years that this tournament is a Signature event. That someday might mean a different set of amateurs competing in this tournament. But for this year, no Bill Murray.