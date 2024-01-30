2024 LIV Golf rosters: Team names and players
LIV Golf has announced the 52 players competing on 13 teams for their 2024 season. The first event kicks off on Feb. 2, played at Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon course. The 14th and final event is the LIV Golf team championship, which will be played at a date and location still to be announced.

This season, the same 52 players will compete in each event, unless there is an injury or a player is otherwise unable to compete. Each team has a captain, with three players underneath.

In all 14 tournaments, there are two simultaneous competitions, with an individual 54-hole stroke-play event and a team-based event, which is based on taking the top two scores from the four-players teams in the first two rounds and the top three scores in the final round.

2024 LIV Golf teams and players

TEAM CAPTAIN PLAYERS
4 Aces Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III, Pat Perez
Legion XIII Jon Rahm Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, Caleb Surratt
Cleeks Martin Kaymer Richard Bland, TBA, TBA
HyFlyers Phil Mickelson Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele
Majesticks Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood Sam Horsfield
Crushers Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Iron Heads Kevin Na Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, TBA
Smash Brooks Koepka Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
Fireballs Sergio Garcia Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig
Range Goats Bubba Watson Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters
Torque Joaquin Niemann Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz
Ripper Cameron Smith Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, TBA
Stinger Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

Among those players who competed in the 14-event series in 2023, several high-finishing players or signees are not competing in 2023, including Bernd Wiesberger.

New player to sign on for 2023 include: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt. Additional new players include Andy Ogletree, Kieran Vincent.

