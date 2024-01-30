2024 LIV Golf rosters: Team names and players

LIV Golf has announced the 52 players competing on 13 teams for their 2024 season. The first event kicks off on Feb. 2, played at Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon course. The 14th and final event is the LIV Golf team championship, which will be played at a date and location still to be announced.

This season, the same 52 players will compete in each event, unless there is an injury or a player is otherwise unable to compete. Each team has a captain, with three players underneath.

In all 14 tournaments, there are two simultaneous competitions, with an individual 54-hole stroke-play event and a team-based event, which is based on taking the top two scores from the four-players teams in the first two rounds and the top three scores in the final round.

2024 LIV Golf teams and players

Among those players who competed in the 14-event series in 2023, several high-finishing players or signees are not competing in 2023, including Bernd Wiesberger.

New player to sign on for 2023 include: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt. Additional new players include Andy Ogletree, Kieran Vincent.