2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/29/2024
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more of the world's best players.

The 80-player field competes in the fifth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the third event in the California portion of the West Coast Swing.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at a two-course rotation, on the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

This is the fifth PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 65 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000
66 $42,600
67 $42,200
68 $41,800
69 $41,400
70 $41,000
71 $40,600
72 $40,200
73 $39,800
74 $39,400
75 $39,000
76 $38,600
77 $38,200
78 $37,800
79 $37,400
80 $37,000

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse?

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is $20 million.

How much is the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner's share?

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner's share is $3,600,000.

What is the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field size?

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field features 180 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

There is not a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to the top 65 and ties.

