2024 LPGA Drive On Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

01/28/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Fla., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the LPGA Drive On Championship prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $163,689. The LPGA Drive On Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

For 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Megan Khang, Nelly Korda and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 67 players can improve in the final round. Georgia Hall made the cut but withdrew after the third round, so she will be paid last-place money.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship from the correct 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid, which is not the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $163,689
3 $118,745
4 $91,858
5 $73,936
6 $60,493
7 $50,635
8 $44,362
9 $39,881
10 $36,296
11 $33,606
12 $31,366
13 $29,394
14 $27,602
15 $25,989
16 $24,555
17 $23,301
18 $22,225
19 $21,330
20 $20,612
21 $19,896
22 $19,178
23 $18,462
24 $17,744
25 $17,117
26 $16,491
27 $15,862
28 $15,235
29 $14,608
30 $14,070
31 $13,532
32 $12,994
33 $12,457
34 $11,919
35 $11,472
36 $11,023
37 $10,576
38 $10,127
39 $9,678
40 $9,320
41 $8,962
42 $8,604
43 $8,244
44 $7,886
45 $7,617
46 $7,349
47 $7,080
48 $6,811
49 $6,542
50 $6,273
51 $6,095
52 $5,915
53 $5,735
54 $5,557
55 $5,377
56 $5,197
57 $5,019
58 $4,839
59 $4,661
60 $4,481
61 $4,392
62 $4,301
63 $4,212
64 $4,123
65 $4,032
66 $3,943
67 $3,854

