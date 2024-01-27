With the introduction of the PGA Tour's 2024 schedule, there are three events on the schedule with purses of $9 million during the season.

Purses vary from week to week on the PGA Tour, and they often duplicate or are close to one another. There just happen to be two that have the exact same purse.

These tournaments with a purse of $9,000,000 are:

Farmers Insurance Open Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Genesis Scottish Open

Naturally, with such a frequently occurring amount of money in the purse, golf fans are going to wonder how much a PGA Tour winner earns from a $9 million purse.

How much does a PGA Tour winner make from a $9 million purse?

In almost every event they put on, the PGA Tour pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner. What changes is the total purse, which in this example is $9 million. Doing the simple math problem of 18 percent of $9 million tells us that the winner's share from a $9 million PGA Tour purse is $1.620 million.

For pretty much any person on the planet, $1,620,000 is a lot of money. It's a life-changing amount of money. And that's really the point. The PGA Tour wants to position their events as can't-miss for the best players in the world, who will turn up for the opportunity to win that much money for taking the title.

In these events, only the winner earns at least $1 million. These are both full-field events that have a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties. Money is added to the purse when more than 65 pros make the cut, and the winner's share is not changed no matter how many players make the cut and finish the tournament.

The winner of a standard event also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, which will go a long way to making sure they remain in the top 50 in the final FedEx Cup standings and a trip to all of the Signature events next season.