2024 LPGA Drive On Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/26/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and more of the best players in the world.

This is the second event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 120 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Bradenton Country Club in Brandeton, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $165,070
3 $119,746
4 $92,633
5 $74,559
6 $61,003
7 $51,062
8 $44,736
9 $40,217
10 $36,602
11 $33,890
12 $31,630
13 $29,642
14 $27,835
15 $26,208
16 $24,762
17 $23,498
18 $22,413
19 $21,509
20 $20,786
21 $20,064
22 $19,340
23 $18,618
24 $17,894
25 $17,262
26 $16,630
27 $15,996
28 $15,363
29 $14,731
30 $14,189
31 $13,646
32 $13,104
33 $12,562
34 $12,019
35 $11,568
36 $11,116
37 $10,665
38 $10,212
39 $9,760
40 $9,399
41 $9,038
42 $8,677
43 $8,314
44 $7,953
45 $7,682
46 $7,410
47 $7,139
48 $6,868
49 $6,597
50 $6,326
51 $6,146
52 $5,965
53 $5,783
54 $5,604
55 $5,422
56 $5,241
57 $5,061
58 $4,880
59 $4,700
60 $4,519
61 $4,429
62 $4,337
63 $4,248
64 $4,158
65 $4,066

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship purse?

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship purse is $1.75 million.

How much is the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship winner's share?

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship winner's share is $262,500.

What is the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field size?

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field features 120 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship to the top 65 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.