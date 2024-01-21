2024 Farmers Insurance Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is the second PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The second tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, however, is played Wednesday through Saturday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, the Southern California section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played January 23, 2024, at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murietta, Calif., and the field of 75 players was finalized on January 19 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there was a pre-qualifier, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

