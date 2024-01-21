2024 Farmers Insurance Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
PGA Tour

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
The Farmers Insurance Open logo
The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is the second PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The second tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, however, is played Wednesday through Saturday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, the Southern California section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played January 23, 2024, at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murietta, Calif., and the field of 75 players was finalized on January 19 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there was a pre-qualifier, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Steve Allan
Matt Atkins
Sangmoon Bae
Todd Baek
Mark Baldwin
Erik Barnes
Zach Bauchou
Charlie Beljan
Jordan Brajcich
Bronson Burgoon
Francis Catalano
Alex Chiarella
You Seong Choi
Parker Coody
MJ Daffue
Ethan Davidson
Justin De Los Santos
Colin Featherstone
Michael Feuerstein
Samuel Foust
Nicolo Galletti
Robert Garrigus
Mark Geddes
Thomas Giroux
Justin Grondahl
James Hahn
Shun yat Hak
Blaine Hale
Ryan Hall
Chad Hambright
Shigetoshi Hasegawa
Harry Higgs
Grant Hirschman
Cooper Humphreys
Brendon Jelley
Patton Kizzire
Jim Knous
Tyler Kowack
Kelly Kraft
Lyon Lazare
Riley Lewis
Adam Long
Stuart Macdonald
Kyle Maspat
Nyasha Mauchaza
Nico Mendoza
Andre Metzger
Daniel Miernicki
Jackson Moss
William Mouw
Shane Muldowney
Chris Naegel
Henrik Norlander
Kaito Onishi
Michael Ordona
Griffin Pace
Ryan Palmer
Raul Pereda
Charles Porter
Ted Purdy
Spencer Ralston
Steve Saunders
Alex Schaake
Davis Shore
Ryan Skae
Austin Smotherman
Hayden Springer
Robert Streb
Steve Sugimoto
Julian Suri
Hunter Swanson
Jason Tang
DJ Trahan
Kevin Tway
Mark Williams
Matt Wilson
Xinjun Zhang

