The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and more, and there's a 50-player field of celebrities and amateurs.

This is the first event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 29 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $225,000 2 $164,114 3 $119,053 4 $92,097 5 $74,128 6 $60,650 7 $50,766 8 $44,477 9 $39,984 10 $36,390 11 $33,693 12 $31,447 13 $29,470 14 $27,674 15 $26,056 16 $24,619 17 $23,362 18 $22,283 19 $21,385 20 $20,665 21 $19,947 22 $19,228 23 $18,510 24 $17,790 25 $17,162 26 $16,533 27 $15,903 28 $15,274 29 $14,646 30 $14,107 31 $13,567 32 $13,028 33 $12,489 34 $11,950 35 $11,501 36 $11,051

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse? The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse is $1.5 million.

How much is the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner's share? The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner's share is $225,000.

What is the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field size? The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field features 36 players.