01/17/2024
The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and more, and there's a 50-player field of celebrities and amateurs.

This is the first event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 29 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $164,114
3 $119,053
4 $92,097
5 $74,128
6 $60,650
7 $50,766
8 $44,477
9 $39,984
10 $36,390
11 $33,693
12 $31,447
13 $29,470
14 $27,674
15 $26,056
16 $24,619
17 $23,362
18 $22,283
19 $21,385
20 $20,665
21 $19,947
22 $19,228
23 $18,510
24 $17,790
25 $17,162
26 $16,533
27 $15,903
28 $15,274
29 $14,646
30 $14,107
31 $13,567
32 $13,028
33 $12,489
34 $11,950
35 $11,501
36 $11,051

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse?

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse is $1.5 million.

How much is the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner's share?

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner's share is $225,000.

What is the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field size?

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field features 36 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

There is not a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to the top 65 and ties.

