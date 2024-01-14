Hero Dubai Desert Classic history, results and past winners

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the DP World Tour's year-opening event in the United Arab Emirates.

The event, which was first played in 1989, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour's swing through the United Arab Emirates to start a calendar year.

The event has become a Rolex Series event, offering elevated purses compared to the rest of the tour.

Rory McIlroy is one of three multi-time winners of this event, having won a record three times along with Ernie Els. Tiger Woods has won the event twice.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic format

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 players is made up of the top available DP World Tour players based on their priority ranking on the current season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic host courses

1989-present: Emirates Golf Club

Hero Dubai Desert Classic past sponsors

Hero Dubai Desert Classic has had just one sponsor.

1989: Karl Litten Desert Classic

1990: Emirates Airlines Desert Classic

1991-2009: Dubai Desert Classic

2010-2021: Omega Dubai Desert Classic

2022: Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

2023-present: Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Hero Dubai Desert Classic history & results