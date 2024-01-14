2024 Heritage Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Heritage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthew Griffin, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Heritage Golf and Country Club's St. John's Course in Chimside Park, Victoria, Australia.

Griffin went wire-to-wire to kick off his year, opening with 61 to take the lead and never looking back to win by six shots on 24-under 264.

Amateur Quinnton Croker and Jak Carter finished in a tie for second place, while Kevin Yuan finished in solo fourth place.

Griffin won the $45,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Heritage Classic recap notes

Griffin earned 1.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the season.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the WebEx Players Series Murray River.

2024 Heritage Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

