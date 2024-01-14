2024 Heritage Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Heritage Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/14/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Matthew Griffin
The 2024 Heritage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Matthew Griffin, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Heritage Golf and Country Club's St. John's Course in Chimside Park, Victoria, Australia.

Griffin went wire-to-wire to kick off his year, opening with 61 to take the lead and never looking back to win by six shots on 24-under 264.

Amateur Quinnton Croker and Jak Carter finished in a tie for second place, while Kevin Yuan finished in solo fourth place.

Griffin won the $45,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Heritage Classic recap notes

Griffin earned 1.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the season.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the WebEx Players Series Murray River.

2024 Heritage Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts



POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
Matthew Griffin -24 264 61 65 69 69 $36,000
T2 Quinnton Croker(a) -18 270 68 64 70 68 $0
T2 Jak Carter -18 270 65 66 69 70 $20,000
4 Kevin Yuan -17 271 69 66 71 65 $14,000
T5 David Micheluzzi -15 273 71 67 69 66 $9,100
T5 Joshua Greer -15 273 62 69 73 69 $9,100
7 Brett Coletta -13 275 65 73 70 67 $6,890
T8 Nathan Page -12 276 67 70 74 65 $5,490
T8 Kade McBride -12 276 70 68 70 68 $5,490
T8 Neven Basic -12 276 68 66 70 72 $5,490
T11 Hayden Hopewell -11 277 69 70 71 67 $3,506
T11 David Bransdon -11 277 67 72 71 67 $3,506
T11 Jack Thompson -11 277 66 70 73 68 $3,506
T11 Connor McDade (a) -11 277 69 71 69 68 $0
T11 Jarryd Felton -11 277 68 69 71 69 $3,506
T11 Daniel Gale -11 277 70 69 67 71 $3,506
17 Brendan Smith -10 278 68 69 69 72 $2,660
T18 Aaron Wilkin -9 279 72 69 68 70 $2,240
T18 Ben Eccles -9 279 69 68 71 71 $2,240
T18 Matias Sanchez -9 279 69 67 71 72 $2,240
T18 Brett Rankin -9 279 68 68 70 73 $2,240
T18 Elvis Smylie -9 279 72 65 69 73 $2,240
T23 James Marchesani -8 280 67 72 72 69 $1,960
T23 Aaron Townsend -8 280 67 72 72 69 $1,960
T23 James Conran -8 280 67 70 73 70 $1,960
T23 James Gibellini -8 280 71 66 70 73 $1,960
T27 Jack Murdoch -7 281 72 68 74 67 $1,740
T27 Jason Norris -7 281 65 72 72 72 $1,740
T27 Jack Buchanan -7 281 70 66 72 73 $1,740
T27 Austin Bautista -7 281 68 69 71 73 $1,740
T27 Dillon Hart -7 281 69 68 71 73 $1,740
T27 Alex Edge -7 281 70 70 66 75 $1,740
T27 Kazuma Kobori -7 281 68 67 69 77 $1,740
T34 Sungjin Yeo -6 282 70 69 72 71 $1,520
T34 Darcy Boyd -6 282 68 73 70 71 $1,520
T34 Corey Lamb -6 282 69 63 76 74 $1,520
T34 Ryan Peake -6 282 68 66 73 75 $1,520
T38 Jasper Stubbs (a) -5 283 70 71 75 67 $0
T38 Bradley Kivimets -5 283 70 69 71 73 $1,380
T38 Josh Armstrong -5 283 65 72 71 75 $1,380
T38 Lewis Hoath -5 283 68 69 70 76 $1,380
T42 Jack Munro -4 284 68 73 74 69 $1,200
T42 Anthony Choat -4 284 69 71 73 71 $1,200
T42 Darcy Brereton -4 284 67 71 72 74 $1,200
T42 Zach Murray -4 284 68 69 72 75 $1,200
T42 Kieran Muir -4 284 74 67 67 76 $1,200
T42 Braden Becker -4 284 69 72 66 77 $1,200
48 Rhys Thomas -3 285 73 68 74 70 $1,060
T49 Tim Walker -2 286 70 71 73 72 $950
T49 Chris Crabtree -2 286 65 71 76 74 $950
T49 Harrison Gilbert-Wong -2 286 72 68 71 75 $950
T49 Kit Bittle -2 286 68 70 70 78 $950
53 Cameron John Par 288 65 73 77 73 $850
54 Ryan Lynch 1 289 69 69 75 76 $826
T55 Ben Wharton 2 290 69 72 72 77 $793
T55 Christopher Fan 2 290 72 62 73 83 $793
57 Matthew Docking 10 298 66 75 75 82 $750

