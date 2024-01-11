How to watch 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii: PGA Tour TV times, how to stream, schedule, channels

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii marks the second event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, with the PGA Tour event being played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event on TV from the Aloha State.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field includes Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman and more as part of a 144-player field seeking to win an early event in the PGA Tour's 2024 season.

On the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel's coverage window will be from 7-10:30 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 4-8 p.m. On Sunday, NBC will run coverage from 4-6 p.m. before moving to Golf Channel.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, January 11: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, January 12: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, January 13: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, January 14: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through PGA Tour Live with ESPN+, available on their website and the ESPN app. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ streaming offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. ESPN+ streaming which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

NBC's Peacock will also stream coverage exclusively one hour before the daily TV window, and that's only available with a subscription.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, January 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 12-10:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 12-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 1-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 14