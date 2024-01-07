Sahith Theegala's girlfriend Juju Chan Julianna: Pictures, bio
Sahith Theegala’s girlfriend Juju Chan Julianna: Pictures, bio

Sahith Theegala is a one-time PGA Tour winner, with the Californian winning the 2023 Fortinet Championship to break through. He's looking to add to that tally at the 2024 The Sentry.

He first won on the PGA Tour last year, but he met his girlfriend Juju Chan Julianna when he was in college at Pepperine University.

Theegala's girlfriend Juju Chan Julianna has been by his side for the last half-dozen years, including his rise to becoming an elite professional golfer. She has been by his side through the ups and downs but is not particularly visible inside the ropes at PGA Tour events.

Theegala has a large entourage at PGA Tour events, with his dad being the anchor.

See pictures of Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju Chan Julianna.

