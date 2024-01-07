2024 The Sentry final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 The Sentry final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/07/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Chris Kirk Getty via Mizuno
The 2024 The Sentry final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Kirk, who earns his sixth-career PGA Tour title with a win at .

Kirk, who qualified for this tournament as both a winner and a top-50 FedEx Cup finisher last year, shot a final round of 8-under 65 to win the tournament on 29-under 263 for a one-shot win over Sahith Theegala.

Jordan Spieth, a prior winner of this event, finished in solo third, two shots behind the champion Kirk.

Byeong Hun An finished in fourth place alone on 26-under total in the 59-player event.

Kirk won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Sentry recap notes

Kirk earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kirk earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 59 (of 59) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2024 The Sentry final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Chris Kirk -29 67 65 66 65 263 $3,600,000
2 Sahith Theegala -28 64 69 68 63 264 $2,160,000
3 Jordan Spieth -27 66 67 67 65 265 $1,360,000
4 Byeong Hun An -26 68 64 68 66 266 $975,000
T5 Sungjae Im -25 65 66 73 63 267 $690,500
T5 Brian Harman -25 67 66 70 64 267 $690,500
T5 J.T. Poston -25 68 68 66 65 267 $690,500
T5 Collin Morikawa -25 65 67 70 65 267 $690,500
T5 Scottie Scheffler -25 66 64 71 66 267 $690,500
T10 Jason Day -24 65 69 67 67 268 $530,000
T10 Xander Schauffele -24 66 69 65 68 268 $530,000
T12 Sepp Straka -23 67 66 70 66 269 $450,000
T12 Patrick Cantlay -23 66 68 68 67 269 $450,000
T14 Adam Hadwin -22 70 66 70 64 270 $320,250
T14 Eric Cole -22 70 66 69 65 270 $320,250
T14 Max Homa -22 67 69 68 66 270 $320,250
T14 Patrick Rodgers -22 69 65 70 66 270 $320,250
T14 Tyrrell Hatton -22 69 62 72 67 270 $320,250
T14 Matt Fitzpatrick -22 69 64 69 68 270 $320,250
T14 Harris English -22 71 66 64 69 270 $320,250
T14 Akshay Bhatia -22 69 64 66 71 270 $320,250
T22 Erik van Rooyen -21 72 65 69 65 271 $220,000
T22 Luke List -21 67 70 68 66 271 $220,000
T22 Viktor Hovland -21 65 67 72 67 271 $220,000
T25 Mackenzie Hughes -20 68 70 70 64 272 $170,750
T25 Taylor Moore -20 71 65 70 66 272 $170,750
T25 Si Woo Kim -20 70 66 70 66 272 $170,750
T25 Nico Echavarria -20 70 67 68 67 272 $170,750
T29 Wyndham Clark -19 71 68 71 63 273 $140,500
T29 Kurt Kitayama -19 72 64 71 66 273 $140,500
T29 Lucas Glover -19 72 66 68 67 273 $140,500
T29 Adam Schenk -19 69 65 70 69 273 $140,500
T33 Cameron Young -18 68 67 74 65 274 $113,000
T33 Corey Conners -18 69 70 68 67 274 $113,000
T33 Adam Svensson -18 70 68 68 68 274 $113,000
T33 Sam Burns -18 69 68 68 69 274 $113,000
T33 Brendon Todd -18 67 64 73 70 274 $113,000
T38 Tom Hoge -17 67 69 71 68 275 $96,000
T38 Tony Finau -17 69 66 71 69 275 $96,000
T40 Justin Rose -16 71 69 75 61 276 $86,000
T40 Andrew Putnam -16 74 71 67 64 276 $86,000
T40 Matt Wallace -16 68 70 69 69 276 $86,000
T43 Denny McCarthy -15 70 69 71 67 277 $76,000
T43 Emiliano Grillo -15 66 68 72 71 277 $76,000
T45 Tom Kim -14 68 70 74 66 278 $68,000
T45 Keegan Bradley -14 69 70 72 67 278 $68,000
T47 Ludvig Åberg -13 69 70 77 63 279 $62,000
T47 Nick Hardy -13 71 67 75 66 279 $62,000
T47 Tommy Fleetwood -13 70 70 69 70 279 $62,000
T50 Séamus Power -12 71 71 71 67 280 $57,500
T50 Camilo Villegas -12 65 71 74 70 280 $57,500
T52 Davis Riley -11 70 71 76 64 281 $54,500
T52 Cam Davis -11 75 68 73 65 281 $54,500
T52 Russell Henley -11 69 72 72 68 281 $54,500
T52 Nick Taylor -11 69 69 73 70 281 $54,500
56 Rickie Fowler -10 70 67 75 70 282 $52,000
57 Lee Hodges -9 72 65 77 69 283 $51,000
58 Hideki Matsuyama -8 71 68 76 69 284 $50,500
59 Vincent Norrman -6 73 70 74 69 286 $50,000

