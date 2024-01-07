2024 The Sentry final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Sentry final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Kirk, who earns his sixth-career PGA Tour title with a win at .

Kirk, who qualified for this tournament as both a winner and a top-50 FedEx Cup finisher last year, shot a final round of 8-under 65 to win the tournament on 29-under 263 for a one-shot win over Sahith Theegala.

Jordan Spieth, a prior winner of this event, finished in solo third, two shots behind the champion Kirk.

Byeong Hun An finished in fourth place alone on 26-under total in the 59-player event.

Kirk won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Sentry recap notes

Kirk earned 60 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kirk earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 59 (of 59) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2024 The Sentry final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

