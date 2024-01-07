The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is set for $8.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,494,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Matt Fitpatrick, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field competes in the second event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the first full-field event of the year, complete with an open qualifier on Monday for four spots into the event.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This is the second PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Sony Open in Hawaii.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,494,000 2 $904,700 3 $572,700 4 $406,700 5 $340,300 6 $300,875 7 $280,125 8 $259,375 9 $242,775 10 $226,175 11 $209,575 12 $192,975 13 $176,375 14 $159,775 15 $151,475 16 $143,175 17 $134,875 18 $126,575 19 $118,275 20 $109,975 21 $101,675 22 $93,375 23 $86,735 24 $80,095 25 $73,455 26 $66,815 27 $64,325 28 $61,835 29 $59,345 30 $56,855 31 $54,365 32 $51,875 33 $49,385 34 $47,310 35 $45,235 36 $43,160 37 $41,085 38 $39,425 39 $37,765 40 $36,105 41 $34,445 42 $32,785 43 $31,125 44 $29,465 45 $27,805 46 $26,145 47 $24,485 48 $23,157 49 $21,995 50 $21,331 51 $20,833 52 $20,335 53 $20,003 54 $19,671 55 $19,505 56 $19,339 57 $19,173 58 $19,007 59 $18,841 60 $18,675 61 $18,509 62 $18,343 63 $18,177 64 $18,011 65 $17,845

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse? The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is $8.3 million.

How much is the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii winner's share? The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii winner's share is $1,494,000.

What is the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field size? The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field features 144 players.