2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii is the first PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.
The first tournament in the Aloha Swing, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is an invitational reserved for PGA Tour winners and Tour Championship qualifiers. Over in Honolulu, the Sony Open in Hawaii, though, is an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier.
Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.
For the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, the Aloha Section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played January 8, 2024, at Kapolei Golf Course, and the field of 83 players was finalized on January 5 at 5 p.m. local time.
Before the Monday qualifier, there was a pre-qualifier, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.
The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.
2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier field
|PLAYER
|Keanu Akina
|Michael Balcar
|Grant Booth
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Joshua Brock
|Marcus Byrd
|Will Cannon
|Jared Chinn
|Parker Coody
|Evan Couture
|Trace Crowe
|Kevin Dougherty
|Michael Feuerstein
|Patrick Fishburn
|Patrick Flavin
|Derek Fribbs
|Wilson Furr
|Nicolo Galletti
|Mason Glinski
|Chris Gotterup
|John Greco
|Justin Grondahl
|Danny Guise
|Scott Gutschewski
|Trevor Gutschewski
|Blaine Hale
|Chad Hambright
|Blake Hathcoat
|Kramer Hickok
|Harry Higgs
|Joe Highsmith
|Thomas Hutchison
|Jaxson Kenzo
|Harrison Kingsley
|Jacob Knapp
|Russell Knox
|Corey Kozuma
|Cameron Kuchar
|Junhak Lee
|Khan Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Shawn Lu
|Carson Lundell
|Jeff Maggert
|Ryan McCormick
|Parker McLachlin
|Yuki Moriyama
|Jonnie Motomochi
|Keith Ng
|Charlie Nikitas
|John Oda
|Kaito Onishi
|Cory Oride
|Tyler Ota
|Raul Pereda
|Tim Petrovic
|Scott Piercy
|Charles Porter
|Ted Purdy
|Zachary Sagayaga
|Jared Sawada
|Josh Sedeno
|Caleb Shetler
|Ryan Skae
|Austin Smotherman
|Jino Sohn
|Hayden Springer
|Jimmy Stanger
|Robert Streb
|Kyle Suppa
|Julian Suri
|Isaiah Telles
|Finigan Tilly
|Martin Trainer
|Mats Ujfalusi
|Tom Whitney
|Junho Won
|Noah Woolsey
|Norman Xiong
|Go Yamamoto
|Y.E Yang
|Colton Yates
|Andrew Yun