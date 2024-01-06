2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
PGA Tour

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

01/06/2024
Golf News Net
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii is the first PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The first tournament in the Aloha Swing, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is an invitational reserved for PGA Tour winners and Tour Championship qualifiers. Over in Honolulu, the Sony Open in Hawaii, though, is an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, the Aloha Section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played January 8, 2024, at Kapolei Golf Course, and the field of 83 players was finalized on January 5 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there was a pre-qualifier, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Keanu Akina
Michael Balcar
Grant Booth
Jacob Bridgeman
Joshua Brock
Marcus Byrd
Will Cannon
Jared Chinn
Parker Coody
Evan Couture
Trace Crowe
Kevin Dougherty
Michael Feuerstein
Patrick Fishburn
Patrick Flavin
Derek Fribbs
Wilson Furr
Nicolo Galletti
Mason Glinski
Chris Gotterup
John Greco
Justin Grondahl
Danny Guise
Scott Gutschewski
Trevor Gutschewski
Blaine Hale
Chad Hambright
Blake Hathcoat
Kramer Hickok
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Thomas Hutchison
Jaxson Kenzo
Harrison Kingsley
Jacob Knapp
Russell Knox
Corey Kozuma
Cameron Kuchar
Junhak Lee
Khan Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
Shawn Lu
Carson Lundell
Jeff Maggert
Ryan McCormick
Parker McLachlin
Yuki Moriyama
Jonnie Motomochi
Keith Ng
Charlie Nikitas
John Oda
Kaito Onishi
Cory Oride
Tyler Ota
Raul Pereda
Tim Petrovic
Scott Piercy
Charles Porter
Ted Purdy
Zachary Sagayaga
Jared Sawada
Josh Sedeno
Caleb Shetler
Ryan Skae
Austin Smotherman
Jino Sohn
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Robert Streb
Kyle Suppa
Julian Suri
Isaiah Telles
Finigan Tilly
Martin Trainer
Mats Ujfalusi
Tom Whitney
Junho Won
Noah Woolsey
Norman Xiong
Go Yamamoto
Y.E Yang
Colton Yates
Andrew Yun

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.