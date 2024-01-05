How much money does the 2024 The Sentry winner earn?

The winner's share of the 2024 The Sentry purse is a lot of money, and the The Sentry first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2024 The Sentry purse is $20 million, which is $5 million more than in 2023.

How much money does the 2024 The Sentry winner get?

The Sentry pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2024 The Sentry winner's share is $3,600,000 as the first-place payout.

Jon Rahm won $2,700,000 as the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, taking the biggest share of the $15 million purse.

Cam Smith won $1,296,000 as the 2022 The Sentry winner's share from an $8.3 million purse.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with the 59th-place finishing professional earning $50,000. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 700 points. The winner receives 60 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Sentry does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $25 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events and nine PGA Tour designated events are tied for second best with a $20 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2024 The Players Championship will win $4,500,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.