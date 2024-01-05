2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings
2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

01/05/2024

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Jan. 11-14, 2024.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in a dozen years to start at the outset of the calendar year. The field for this event is typically oversubscribed, with top-125 players from the prior season getting the first crack at an open event on the schedule.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Sony Open in Hawaii alternate list has already been set, with Norman Xiong and Nicholas Lindheim being the first two players on the list. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion.

The field will be playing for an $8.3 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Blaze Akana
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Pierceson Coody
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Matt Fitzpatrick
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Garrick Higgo
Kensei Hirata
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Billy Horschel
Mark Hubbard
Aguri Iwasaki
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Yuto Katsuragawa
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Hunter Larson
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Tyler McCumber
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Grayson Murray
Rintaro Nakano
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Matti Schmid
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field

RANK PLAYER
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
9 Brian Harman
12 Tyrrell Hatton
16 Keegan Bradley
24 Russell Henley
29 Ludvig Aberg
30 Lucas Glover
31 Kurt Kitayama
32 Sahith Theegala
34 Denny Mccarthy
35 Corey Conners
36 Justin Rose
37 Emiliano Grillo
38 Will Zalatoris
40 Harris English
41 Eric Cole
42 Cameron Davis
43 J.T. Poston
47 Si Woo Kim
49 Adam Hadwin





