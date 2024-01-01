2024 The Sentry purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 The Sentry purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The Sentry field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and more of the world's best players.

The 59-player field competes in the first event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the field limited to players who finished in the top 50 of the final FedEx Cup standings from the prior season and winners of PGA Tour events since the last edition of this event. Rory McIlroy was eliglible and is not playing. Jon Rahm is reigning champion but is ineligible after his move to LIV Golf.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players. The pay table listed is based off a 65-player pay scale, but the final pay scale will redistribute $264,000 to the field.

The event is played this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

This is the first PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for signature events. The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry.

2024 The Sentry purse, winner's share, prize money payout