2024 The Sentry field: Players, rankings

The 2024 The Sentry field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii, from Jan. 4-7, 2024.

The Sentry field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in a dozen years to start at the outset of the calendar year. The qualification criteria for this tournament is unique compared to other PGA Tour events. The event, formerly known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, invites only PGA Tour winners since the last edition of the tournament and the top 50 finishers in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Sentry alternate list does not exist. Only qualifying players can compete. Jon Rahm is the reigning champion, but he will not defend his title as he has defected to LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy is eligible to compete but is not playing.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The Sentry field

Top 50 players in 2024 The Sentry field