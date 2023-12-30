2024 The Sentry field: Players, rankings
12/30/2023
A photo of golfer Viktor Hovland
The 2024 The Sentry field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii, from Jan. 4-7, 2024.

The Sentry field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in a dozen years to start at the outset of the calendar year. The qualification criteria for this tournament is unique compared to other PGA Tour events. The event, formerly known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, invites only PGA Tour winners since the last edition of the tournament and the top 50 finishers in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Sentry alternate list does not exist. Only qualifying players can compete. Jon Rahm is the reigning champion, but he will not defend his title as he has defected to LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy is eligible to compete but is not playing.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The Sentry field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Luke List
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Vincent Norrman
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2024 The Sentry field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
4 Viktor Hovland
5 Patrick Cantlay
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Max Homa
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
9 Brian Harman
10 Wyndham Clark
11 Tom Kim
12 Tyrrell Hatton
13 Collin Morikawa
14 Tommy Fleetwood
15 Jordan Spieth
16 Keegan Bradley
18 Sepp Straka
19 Jason Day
20 Tony Finau
21 Sam Burns
22 Cameron Young
23 Rickie Fowler
24 Russell Henley
27 Sungjae Im
29 Ludvig Aberg
30 Lucas Glover
31 Kurt Kitayama
32 Sahith Theegala
34 Denny McCarthy
35 Corey Conners
36 Justin Rose
37 Emiliano Grillo
40 Harris English
41 Eric Cole
42 Cameron Davis
43 J.T. Poston
45 Adam Schenk
46 Hideki Matsuyama
47 Si Woo Kim
49 Adam Hadwin

