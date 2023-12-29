Harold Varner III arrested in Charlotte area on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
Professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested in the Charlotte, N.C., area on Thursday night under suspicion of driving while impaired (DWI).

According to court records reported upon by WBTV, Varner was arrested in south Charlotte and identified by police as driving “while subject to an impairing substance.” Varner III took a breathalyzer test, which showed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) at 0.16, which is twice the legal driving limit.

He was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. with bond set at $500, which Varner III paid to secure his release. Varner is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2024.

Varner lives in south Charlotte.

The 33-year-old joined LIV Golf in 2022 and won his first event on the Saudi-owned circuit in May 2023, when he won the Washington, D.C., area event at Trump National Golf Club in northern Virginia. Varner III won $4 million alone for that tournament win, and he reportedly signed with LIV Golf for $15 million.

For the upcoming 2024 LIV Golf League season, Varner III is slated to play with the 4 Aces team after spending his initial season on the Range Goats.

Neither Varner III, nor LIV Golf, have put out a statement.

