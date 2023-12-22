The best place to work on your golf game is a driving range. It's a wide-open space where you can hit most every club in your bag and dial in your golf swing and technique.

Some golfers -- even people who don't play golf -- like the driving range more than others. There are plenty of great players who don't enjoy practicing on the range. But for most of us mere mortals, it's important to spend some time on the driving range.

When you arrive to the driving range, you have to make a crucial decision: How many golf balls are you going to hit at the driving range?

The good news is that practically every driving range offers golfers different options in the form of different size buckets. If you want to hit a lot of balls, then you pick a large bucket. If you want to hit relatively few balls, then a small bucket is perfect for you. Depending on the driving range, you might also be able to pick from some other options, including medium and large buckets.

Before you make your decision, though, you need to know how many golf balls come in a driving range bucket?

How many golf balls come in a driving range bucket?

While every driving range isn't exactly the same, most driving ranges these days use similar-sized buckets and distribution machines. A golfer purchases the bucket size they want, and then the cashier hands the customer some tokens to use in a machine that distributes the golf balls in equal increments on a per-token basis.

Here are the how many golf balls are in driving range buckets of different sizes:

Extra Small: 30 balls (typically pre-filled by hand and can come in a sack)



Small: 40 balls

Medium: 80 balls

Large: 120 balls

Extra Large (or Jumbo): 160 balls



Again, the amount of balls in a bucket can vary from driving range to driving range, so these estimated figures can change. Also, sometimes the driving range distribution machines don't work perfectly. However, this is a great guide to give driving range customers an idea of how many balls to expect when they show up to work on their game.