2023 PGA Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, PGA Tour cards earned
2023 PGA Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, PGA Tour cards earned

12/18/2023
The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals final leaderboard is headed by medalist Harrison Endycott, who took top honors at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Endycott finished the 72-hole event at 15-under 265, earning exempt status on the 2024 PGA Tour season. Trace Crowe finished runner-up on 11-under total, earning a PGA Tour card as part of the top five and ties. Blaine Hale Jr. was the third-place finisher.

Two players tied for fourth place, meaning exactly five players got 2024 PGA Tour cards although the top five and ties would have earned cards. Hayden Springer and Raul Pereda rounded out the card winners.

The first 25 finishers and ties after the top five and ties will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first two reshuffles to guarantee 12 starts. Any remaining finishers within the category of that next top 40 will be subject to the second reshuffle, guaranteeing eight Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2024 to start the season.

After the next 40 and ties, a group of the next 20 and ties earn exempt status for the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA Tour Americas season, in addition to conditional 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Everyone who completes the event at least earns conditional Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas membership for 2024.

Endycott won the $50,000 the winner's share of the $510,000 purse.

PGA Tour Q-School Finals recap notes

The PGA Tour Q-School Finals offered PGA Tour cards for the first time in a decade.

However, with reshuffles every four events, a player who Monday qualifies on the Korn Ferry Tour and does well can improve their status dramatically in short order.

There is no limit to the number of fully-exempt players possible, so long as those players all tied for first place.

2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL MONEY
1 Harrison Endycott -15 65 68 65 67 265 $50,000
2 Trace Crowe -11 69 65 68 67 269 $36,000
3 Blaine Hale Jr. -9 67 66 67 71 271 $28,000
T4 Raul Pereda -8 70 67 66 69 272 $23,000
T4 Hayden Springer -8 66 69 68 69 272 $23,000
6 Satoshi Kodaira -7 72 65 69 67 273 $20,000
T7 Doc Redman -6 66 71 71 66 274 $16,000
T7 Patrick Cover -6 67 70 69 68 274 $16,000
T7 Danny Walker -6 67 69 68 70 274 $16,000
T10 Kramer Hickok -5 68 69 72 66 275 $10,500
T10 Roberto Díaz -5 68 69 71 67 275 $10,500
T10 Fred Biondi -5 70 69 68 68 275 $10,500
T10 Spencer Levin -5 72 64 66 73 275 $10,500
T14 Bryce Hendrix -4 67 74 68 67 276 $9,286
T14 Ryan Blaum -4 71 69 68 68 276 $9,286
T14 Noah Goodwin -4 71 69 68 68 276 $9,286
T14 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -4 71 69 68 68 276 $9,286
T14 Brandon Harkins -4 69 66 71 70 276 $9,286
T14 Cooper Dossey -4 70 73 66 67 276 $9,286
T14 Chris Petefish -4 71 66 67 72 276 $9,286
T21 Alvaro Ortiz -3 70 69 70 68 277 $7,857
T21 Kevin Velo -3 68 68 71 70 277 $7,857
T21 Kris Ventura -3 74 69 67 67 277 $7,857
T21 Max McGreevy -3 66 70 70 71 277 $7,857
T21 Alistair Docherty -3 78 65 66 68 277 $7,857
T21 Isaiah Salinda -3 68 68 69 72 277 $7,857
T21 Kyle Westmoreland -3 69 64 71 73 277 $7,857
T28 Brice Garnett -2 72 66 72 68 278 $7,050
T28 Daniel Summerhays -2 72 65 72 69 278 $7,050
T28 Tim Widing -2 70 70 70 68 278 $7,050
T28 Trevor Cone -2 71 69 69 69 278 $7,050
T28 Kevin Tway -2 69 72 67 70 278 $7,050
T28 Russell Knox -2 75 69 69 65 278 $7,050
T28 Ricky Castillo -2 73 70 67 68 278 $7,050
T28 Ross Steelman -2 70 72 67 69 278 $7,050
T28 Braden Thornberry -2 76 66 66 70 278 $7,050
T28 Trey Winstead -2 76 66 64 72 278 $7,050
T38 Étienne Papineau -1 74 67 68 70 279 $6,214
T38 Dylan Healey -1 69 71 69 70 279 $6,214
T38 Henrik Norlander -1 70 67 72 70 279 $6,214
T38 Kevin Roy -1 72 69 69 69 279 $6,214
T38 David Kocher -1 71 68 70 70 279 $6,214
T38 Dawson Armstrong -1 70 73 69 67 279 $6,214
T38 Erik Compton -1 70 68 69 72 279 $6,214
T45 Myles Creighton E 70 68 72 70 280 $6,000
T45 Quade Cummins E 70 68 71 71 280 $6,000
T45 Keita Nakajima E 69 66 75 70 280 $6,000
T45 Rob Oppenheim E 72 65 74 69 280 $6,000
T45 Thomas Walsh E 68 70 70 72 280 $6,000
T45 Jeongwoo Ham E 68 71 69 72 280 $6,000
T45 Chandler Blanchet E 71 71 69 69 280 $6,000
T45 Harry Higgs E 69 65 72 74 280 $6,000
T45 Adam Long E 71 71 67 71 280 $6,000

