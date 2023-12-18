2023 PGA Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, PGA Tour cards earned

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals final leaderboard is headed by medalist Harrison Endycott, who took top honors at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Endycott finished the 72-hole event at 15-under 265, earning exempt status on the 2024 PGA Tour season. Trace Crowe finished runner-up on 11-under total, earning a PGA Tour card as part of the top five and ties. Blaine Hale Jr. was the third-place finisher.

Two players tied for fourth place, meaning exactly five players got 2024 PGA Tour cards although the top five and ties would have earned cards. Hayden Springer and Raul Pereda rounded out the card winners.

The first 25 finishers and ties after the top five and ties will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first two reshuffles to guarantee 12 starts. Any remaining finishers within the category of that next top 40 will be subject to the second reshuffle, guaranteeing eight Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2024 to start the season.

After the next 40 and ties, a group of the next 20 and ties earn exempt status for the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA Tour Americas season, in addition to conditional 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Everyone who completes the event at least earns conditional Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas membership for 2024.

Endycott won the $50,000 the winner's share of the $510,000 purse.

PGA Tour Q-School Finals recap notes

The PGA Tour Q-School Finals offered PGA Tour cards for the first time in a decade.

However, with reshuffles every four events, a player who Monday qualifies on the Korn Ferry Tour and does well can improve their status dramatically in short order.

There is no limit to the number of fully-exempt players possible, so long as those players all tied for first place.

2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

