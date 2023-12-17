2023 PNC Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 PNC Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 PNC Championship prize money payout is from the $1.085 million purse, with 40 players who complete two scramble rounds at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of PNC Championship prize pool is at $200,000, and the players can split the money if both players on the team are professionals. The second-place finishers are taking home $80,000 as a duo. The PNC Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place team.

The PNC Championship field is headed by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar and Nelly Korda, as well as their partners.

This tournament started with 40 players, with there being 20 teams in this competition. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 PNC Championship from the correct 2023 PNC Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The format changes each day in this competition, with different games split between a scamble, modified alternate shot and best ball.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will not get FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an event outside the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup schedule.

This tournament does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points because it is considered a team event, and they don't earn points.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning, including an exemption into next year's event.

2023 PNC Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $200,000
2 $80,000
3 $57,250
4 $50,000
5 $49,000
6 $48,000
7 $47,000
8 $46,000
9 $45,000
10 $44,500
11 $44,000
12 $43,500
13 $43,000
14 $42,500
15 $42,000
16 $41,500
17 $41,000
18 $40,500
19 $40,250
20 $40,000

