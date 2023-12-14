Can you bring your own golf clubs to TopGolf? Should you do that?

TopGolf is a great place to spend time for golfers of all kinds -- experienced golfers, new golfers and people who have never played golf for a single second in their entire life.

A TopGolf venue has plenty of games for each bay that groups can play on different difficulty levels to even out the competition. But, at the same time, a golfer can show up to TopGolf and practice like they would at any other driving range -- with the added benefit of Top Tracer to give you a view of your ball's flight and plenty of data.

Since Top Golf is a venue that's welcoming to everyone, TopGolf has clubs available in each and every bay. They have different clubs with several different types of shafts, including clubs geared toward kids and slower swing speeds. So does that mean that you can't bring your own golf clubs to TopGolf?

No, you can bring your own golf clubs to Top Golf. That's not a problem at all. TopGolf encourages it on their website. After all, they want their customers to feel comfortable and have a great experience. For some people, they only want to practice golf with the golf clubs they use on the golf course and don't want to risk messing up their swing or timing by using rental equipment. Fair enough, have at it! It doesn't cost extra (or less) to use your own golf clubs at a TopGolf.

There are some golf circles that find this offensive for some reason. Those folks are probably similar to the people who scoff when bowlers bring their own bowling equipment to a bowling alley instead of using the awful rental shoes and house balls. These people figure that TopGolf is an entertainment venue that is meant to be less serious, so golfers should only bring their own clubs to a non-TopGolf driving range. However, that's kind of ridiculous for a variety of reasons, including, most importantly, that the customer is encouraged to bring their own clubs.

Depending on how you plan to spend your time at TopGolf, it may not be the most economical way to practice hitting golf balls. It's probably cheaper to go to a different driving range, grab a large or jumbo bucket and whale away, but if your practice routine is focused, would benefit from some launch monitor numbers and perhaps some food and drink, then pick Top Golf.

It's up to you, but you can certainly bring your own golf clubs.