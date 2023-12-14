2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
12/14/2023
The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse is $1.2 million, with the winner's share at $204,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field is headed by Guido Migliozzi, Louis Oosthuizen and Marcel Siem, as well as more of the world's best players.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is the 6th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Heritage La Réserve Golf Club in Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 11 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $204,000
2 $132,000
3 $75,120
4 $60,000
5 $50,880
6 $42,000
7 $36,000
8 $30,000
9 $26,880
10 $24,000
11 $22,080
12 $20,640
13 $19,320
14 $18,360
15 $17,640
16 $16,920
17 $16,200
18 $15,480
19 $14,880
20 $14,400
21 $13,920
22 $13,560
23 $13,200
24 $12,840
25 $12,480
26 $12,120
27 $11,760
28 $11,400
29 $11,040
30 $10,680
31 $10,320
32 $9,960
33 $9,600
34 $9,240
35 $8,880
36 $8,520
37 $8,280
38 $8,040
39 $7,800
40 $7,560
41 $7,320
42 $7,080
43 $6,840
44 $6,600
45 $6,360
46 $6,120
47 $5,880
48 $5,640
49 $5,400
50 $5,160
51 $4,920
52 $4,680
53 $4,440
54 $4,200
55 $4,080
56 $3,960
57 $3,840
58 $3,720
59 $3,600
60 $3,480
61 $3,360
62 $3,240
63 $3,120
64 $3,000
65 $2,880

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse?

The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse is $1.2 million.

How much is the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open winner's share?

The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open winner's share is $204,000.

What is the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field size?

The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

