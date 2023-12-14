The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse is $1.2 million, with the winner's share at $204,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field is headed by Guido Migliozzi, Louis Oosthuizen and Marcel Siem, as well as more of the world's best players.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is the 6th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Heritage La Réserve Golf Club in Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 11 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $204,000 2 $132,000 3 $75,120 4 $60,000 5 $50,880 6 $42,000 7 $36,000 8 $30,000 9 $26,880 10 $24,000 11 $22,080 12 $20,640 13 $19,320 14 $18,360 15 $17,640 16 $16,920 17 $16,200 18 $15,480 19 $14,880 20 $14,400 21 $13,920 22 $13,560 23 $13,200 24 $12,840 25 $12,480 26 $12,120 27 $11,760 28 $11,400 29 $11,040 30 $10,680 31 $10,320 32 $9,960 33 $9,600 34 $9,240 35 $8,880 36 $8,520 37 $8,280 38 $8,040 39 $7,800 40 $7,560 41 $7,320 42 $7,080 43 $6,840 44 $6,600 45 $6,360 46 $6,120 47 $5,880 48 $5,640 49 $5,400 50 $5,160 51 $4,920 52 $4,680 53 $4,440 54 $4,200 55 $4,080 56 $3,960 57 $3,840 58 $3,720 59 $3,600 60 $3,480 61 $3,360 62 $3,240 63 $3,120 64 $3,000 65 $2,880

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

What is the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field size? The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field features 156 players.