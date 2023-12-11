Alfred Dunhill Championship history, results and past winners
Alfred Dunhill Championship history, results and past winners

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is a co-sanctioned event on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour, played in South Africa, with the event having been conducted since 2000.

The event has been sanctioned by multiple tours, typically serving as one of the final events of the calendar year.

After not being played for two years, the event returned to the schedule in 2022 and has since been a co-sanctioned event with 156 players.

Charl Schwartzel has dominated in this event, winning it four times. Pablo Martin is the only other player to have won the event multiple times.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

Alfred Dunhill Championship format

Alfred Dunhill Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Alfred Dunhill Championship hosts

There have been two host courses so far: Houghton from 2000-2004 before moving to Leopard Creek since 2005.

Alfred Dunhill Championship past sponsors

Alfred Dunhill Championship has had variations on the same name over the years:

  • 2000-2001, 2006-present: Alfred Dunhill Championship
  • 2002-2005: Dunhill Championship

Alfred Dunhill Championship history & results

Stroke-play results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY
2023 Louis Oosthuizen 270 −18 2
2022 Ockie Strydom 270 −18 2
2021 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
2020 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 274 −14 4
2019 Pablo Larrazábal 280 −8 1
2018 David Lipsky 274 −14 2
2017 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
2016 Brandon Stone 267 −21 6
2015 Charl Schwartzel (4) 273 −15 4
2014 Branden Grace 268 −20 7
2013 Charl Schwartzel (3) 271 −17 4
2012 Charl Schwartzel (2) 264 −24 12
2011 Garth Mulroy 269 −19 2
2010 Pablo Martín (2) 277 −11 2
2009 Pablo Martín 271 −17 1
2008 Richard Sterne 271 −17 1
2007 John Bickerton 275 −13 1
2006 Álvaro Quirós 275 −13 1
2005 Ernie Els 274 −14 3
2004 (Dec) Charl Schwartzel 281 −7 PO
2004 (Jan) Marcel Siem 266 −22 PO
2003 Mark Foster 273 −15 PO
2002 Justin Rose 268 −20 2
2001 Adam Scott 267 −21 1
2000 Anthony Wall 204[b] −12 2

