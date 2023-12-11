AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open history, results and past winners

having been conducted since 2015.

The event has been sanctioned by multiple tours, typically serving as one of the final events of the calendar year.

After not being played for two years, the event returned to the schedule in 2022 and has since been a co-sanctioned event with 156 players.

No player has won this event twice.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open format

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open hosts

There have been three host courses so far, and they alternate by year.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open past sponsors

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has had a singular name over the years:

2015-present: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open history & results

Stroke-play results