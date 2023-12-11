2023 PGA Tour Q-School Final Stage format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals format has changed for 2023, with the PGA Tour event played at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals field is 167 players.

PGA Tour Q-School Finals field is made up of a variety of players, including PGA Tour veterans, Korn Ferry Tour players, college graduates and up-and-coming players.

PGA Tour Q-School Finals format

PGA Tour Q-School Finals format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with all groups playing together in the same window.

There are two courses used for the tournament in the first two rounds: the Stadium Course and the Dye's Valley Course. Each player will play a round on each course in the first two rounds.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who start the event are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, all players play another round on each of the two host courses, and the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a full PGA Tour exemption for the season, including a berth into The Players Championship.

The top five and ties after 72 holes will earn 2024 PGA Tour membership, with the next 40 and ties earning guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour based on their finish. The next 20 and ties will earn guaranteed starts on PGA Tour Americas, which combines the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada schedule. All players who compete in the Final Stage receive a minimum of conditional Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas status.

PGA Tour Q-School Finals playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The PGA Tour Q-School Finals playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.