2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

12/11/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Louis Oosthuizen
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Louis Oosthuizen, who earned the DP World Tour win at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.

Oosthuizen won the event, which was co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, as a member of LIV Golf. The South African shot 18-under 270, which was good enough for a two-shot win over LIV Golf teammate Charl Schwartzel.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished in solo third place, completing a host-country medal stand on 14-under total.

Oosthuizen won the €255,000 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

Alfred Dunhill Championship recap notes

Oosthuizen earned 14.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

Oosthuizen would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues week with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in Mauritius.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Louis Oosthuizen -18 70 68 63 69 270 €255,000
2 Charl Schwartzel -16 68 68 65 71 272 €165,000
3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 68 70 68 68 274 €94,500
T4 Marco Penge -10 69 66 72 71 278 €63,700
T4 Matti Schmid -10 72 69 67 70 278 €63,700
T4 Darius Van Driel -10 70 72 69 67 278 €63,700
T7 Alejandro Del Rey -9 72 71 66 70 279 €36,525
T7 Casey Jarvis -9 67 67 74 71 279 €36,525
T7 Jayden Schaper -9 66 72 70 71 279 €36,525
T7 Andy Sullivan -9 68 69 69 73 279 €36,525
T11 Thriston Lawrence -8 73 69 70 68 280 €25,850
T11 Matthias Schwab -8 70 71 70 69 280 €25,850
T11 Paul Waring -8 68 68 74 70 280 €25,850
14 Andrea Pavan -7 70 70 70 71 281 €22,950
T15 Matthew Baldwin -6 74 68 70 70 282 €20,280
T15 Aaron Cockerill -6 69 72 71 70 282 €20,280
T15 Ugo Coussaud -6 68 74 69 71 282 €20,280
T15 Dylan Naidoo -6 70 71 70 71 282 €20,280
T15 Antoine Rozner -6 71 71 70 70 282 €20,280
T20 Dylan Frittelli -5 72 71 71 69 283 €16,980
T20 Edoardo Molinari -5 70 73 72 68 283 €16,980
T20 Renato Paratore -5 69 70 71 73 283 €16,980
T20 Robin Williams -5 65 71 72 75 283 €16,980
T20 Ashun Wu -5 68 70 69 76 283 €16,980
T25 Will Enefer -4 72 71 68 73 284 €14,475
T25 Luca Filippi -4 68 70 71 75 284 €14,475
T25 Samuel Jones -4 67 75 70 72 284 €14,475
T25 Zander Lombard -4 73 70 76 65 284 €14,475
T25 Christiaan Maas (a) -4 67 73 69 75 284 €0
T25 Jc Ritchie -4 73 67 70 74 284 €14,475
T25 Jaco Van Zyl -4 68 74 72 70 284 €14,475
T32 Sam Bairstow -3 71 66 72 76 285 €11,571.43
T32 Kyle Barker -3 70 67 80 68 285 €11,571.43
T32 Manuel Elvira -3 66 71 75 73 285 €11,571.43
T32 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -3 70 72 67 76 285 €11,571.43
T32 Alexander Levy -3 71 72 71 71 285 €11,571.43
T32 Wilco Nienaber -3 72 70 74 69 285 €11,571.43
T32 Erik Van Rooyen -3 68 70 72 75 285 €11,571.43
T39 Thomas Aiken -2 71 72 70 73 286 €9,450
T39 Jamie Donaldson -2 71 70 75 70 286 €9,450
T39 Joakim Lagergren -2 68 71 75 72 286 €9,450
T39 Neil Schietekat -2 72 69 74 71 286 €9,450
T39 Johannes Veerman -2 70 71 67 78 286 €9,450
T44 Dean Burmester -1 69 73 75 70 287 €8,250
T44 Christo Lamprecht (a) -1 67 69 76 75 287 €0
T44 Jaco Prinsloo -1 67 76 70 74 287 €8,250
T44 Dale Whitnell -1 71 69 71 76 287 €8,250
T48 Matthis Besard E 70 71 71 76 288 €6,600
T48 Keenan Davidse E 73 66 73 76 288 €6,600
T48 Wynand Dingle E 70 68 70 80 288 €6,600
T48 Scott Jamieson E 67 76 71 74 288 €6,600
T48 Espen Kofstad E 69 72 71 76 288 €6,600
T48 Francesco Laporta E 70 71 75 72 288 €6,600
T48 Anthony Michael E 71 72 70 75 288 €6,600
T48 Adrien Saddier E 68 75 70 75 288 €6,600
T56 Joshua Berry 1 70 73 74 72 289 €5,025
T56 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 1 74 69 73 73 289 €5,025
T56 Pieter Moolman 1 70 72 68 79 289 €5,025
T56 James Morrison 1 69 73 72 75 289 €5,025
60 Jean Hugo 3 72 71 72 76 291 €4,650
T61 Chase Hanna 6 72 71 75 76 294 €4,350
T61 Andrew Johnston 6 69 72 78 75 294 €4,350
T61 Malcolm Mitchell 6 69 72 81 72 294 €4,350
64 Nikhil Rama 7 71 71 74 79 295 €4,050
65 Doug Mcguigan 8 73 70 78 75 296 €3,900

