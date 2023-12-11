2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Louis Oosthuizen, who earned the DP World Tour win at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.

Oosthuizen won the event, which was co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, as a member of LIV Golf. The South African shot 18-under 270, which was good enough for a two-shot win over LIV Golf teammate Charl Schwartzel.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished in solo third place, completing a host-country medal stand on 14-under total.

Oosthuizen won the €255,000 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

Alfred Dunhill Championship recap notes

Oosthuizen earned 14.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

Oosthuizen would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues week with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in Mauritius.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details