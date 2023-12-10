2023 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2023 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline, as this is the final official event of the calendar year on the PGA Tour umbrella of tours.
The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Nelly Korda.
This is a 40-player, 20-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in a scramble format for both of the two rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $1.085 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. and once known as the Father-Son. However, in recent years, the players involved have welcomed their parents and grandchildren to the tournament to compete.
2023 PNC Championship field
- Stewart Cink
- John Daly
- David Duval
- Nick Faldo
- Jim Furyk
- Retief Goosen
- Padraig Harrington
- Nelly Korda
- Matt Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer
- Tom Lehman
- Justin Leonard
- Mark O’Meara
- Gary Player
- Nick Price
- Vijay Singh
- Annika Sorenstam
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Trevino
- Tiger Woods
2023 PNC Championship teams
- Stewart Cink and son Connor Cink
- John Daly and son John Daly II
- David Duval and son Brady Duval
- Nick Faldo and son Matthew Faldo
- Jim Furyk and son Tanner Furyk
- Retief Goosen and son Leo
- Padraig Harrington and son Patrick Harrington
- Nelly Korda and dad Petr Korda
- Matt Kuchar and son Cameron Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer and son Jason Langer
- Tom Lehman and son Sean Lehman
- Justin Leonard and son Luke Leonard
- Mark O’Meara and son Shaun O’Meara
- Nick Price and son Greg Price
- Vijay Singh and son Qass Singh
- Annika Sorenstam and son Will McGee
- Steve Stricker and daughter Izzy
- Justin Thomas and dad Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino and son Daniel Trevino
- Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods
Top 50 players in 2023 PNC Championship field
- Justin Thomas
- Nelly Korda