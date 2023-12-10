2023 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2023 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline, as this is the final official event of the calendar year on the PGA Tour umbrella of tours.

The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Nelly Korda.

This is a 40-player, 20-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in a scramble format for both of the two rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $1.085 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. and once known as the Father-Son. However, in recent years, the players involved have welcomed their parents and grandchildren to the tournament to compete.

2023 PNC Championship field

Stewart Cink

John Daly

David Duval

Nick Faldo

Jim Furyk

Retief Goosen

Padraig Harrington

Nelly Korda

Matt Kuchar

Bernhard Langer

Tom Lehman

Justin Leonard

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Nick Price

Vijay Singh

Annika Sorenstam

Justin Thomas

Lee Trevino

Tiger Woods

2023 PNC Championship teams

Stewart Cink and son Connor Cink

John Daly and son John Daly II

David Duval and son Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and son Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and son Tanner Furyk

Retief Goosen and son Leo

Padraig Harrington and son Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda and dad Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and son Cameron Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and son Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and son Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and son Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and son Shaun O’Meara

Nick Price and son Greg Price

Vijay Singh and son Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and son Will McGee

Steve Stricker and daughter Izzy

Justin Thomas and dad Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and son Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods

