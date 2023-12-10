2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals field: Players, rankings

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., from Dec. 14-17, 2023.

The PGA Tour Q-School Finals field is headlined by Keita Nakajima, Ryan Gerard, Patton Kizzire and more.

This is set to be a 167-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of offering PGA Tour cards through Q-School. The top five players and ties earn PGA Tour status.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with this being the final PGA Tour event of the year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The PGA Tour Q-School Finals alternate list has been published.

The field will be playing for a $510,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals field

PLAYER Mason Andersen Dawson Armstrong Michael Arnaud Christian Banke Erik Barnes Zach Bauchou Charlie Beljan Sam Bennett Fred Biondi Chandler Blanchet Ryan Blaum Cody Blick Dillon Board Wesley Bryan Connor Burgess Marcus Byrd Yi Cao Frankie Capan III Brian Carlson Ricky Castillo Kevin Chappell Alex Chiarella Sam Choi Erik Compton Trevor Cone Austin Cook Patrick Cover Joshua Creel Myles Creighton Brandon Crick Trace Crowe Quade Cummins MJ Daffue Reid Davenport Ryan Davis Cristobal Del Solar Mickey DeMorat Roberto Díaz Taylor Dickson Alistair Docherty Cooper Dossey Zecheng Dou Brett Drewitt Jared du Toit Blake Elliott Harrison Endycott Jorge Fernández Valdés Michael Feuerstein Steven Fisk Taylor Funk Brice Garnett Ryan Gerard Rhein Gibson Thomas Giroux Mark Goetz Fabián Gómez Noah Goodwin Tanner Gore Tano Goya Brent Grant Cody Gribble Shunyat Hak Jr. Hale Paul Haley II Ryan Hall Jeongwoo Ham Chad Hambright Brandon Harkins Scott Harrington Dylan Healey Bryce Hendrix Kramer Hickok Caleb Hicks Harry Higgs Charlie Hillier Grant Hirschman Austin Hitt Noah Hofman Van Holmgren Wes Homan Thomas Horan Connor Howe Keenan Huskey Brendon Jelley Carter Jenkins Michael Johnson Jeffrey Kang Sung Kang Patton Kizzire Russell Knox David Kocher Satoshi Kodaira Kelly Kraft Peter Kuest Davis Lamb Hank Lebioda Tain Lee Walker Lee Spencer Levin KK Limbhasut Adam Long Luke Long Thomas Longbella John Lyras Stuart Macdonald Nyasha Mauchaza Logan McAllister Matt McCarty Max McGreevy Callum McNeill Blake McShea Andre Metzger Dylan Meyer David Micheluzzi William Mouw Keita Nakajima James Nicholas Bryson Nimmer S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Rob Oppenheim Alvaro Ortiz John Pak Étienne Papineau Jeremy Paul Raul Pereda Chris Petefish Trent Phillips Scott Piercy Charles Porter Aldrich Potgieter Spencer Ralston Garett Reband Doc Redman Kevin Roy Isaiah Salinda Sam Saunders Alex Schaake Matthias Schwab Chase Seiffert Davis Shore Austin Smotherman Hayden Springer Ross Steelman Robert Streb Jackson Suber Daniel Summerhays Julian Suri James Swash Curtis Thompson Braden Thornberry Martin Trainer Kevin Tway John VanDerLaan Kevin Velo Kris Ventura Danny Walker Thomas Walsh Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Tim Widing Trey Winstead Sudarshan Yellamaraju Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals field

There are no top-50 players in this field.