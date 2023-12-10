The 2023 LIV Golf Promotions purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $200,000 --not the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Promotions field is headed by Kevin Chappell, Kalle Samooja, Braden Thornberry and more.

For 2023 LIV Golf Promotions results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The 72-player field is competing in the promotions event for the 2024 LIV Golf League, which is effectively their Q-School.

Depending on a player's status in the event, they entered the tournament in either the first or second round. The top 20 players and ties in Round 1 moved on to Round 2. The top 20 players exactly from the second round -- just 18 holes -- moved on to Rounds 3 and 4, played in a single day. The top three players from those two final rounds combined earn LIV Golf League places.

The event is played this year at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points available to competitors.

What else is on the line: Points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets no Official World Golf Ranking points.

2023 LIV Golf Promotions purse, winner's share, prize money payout

