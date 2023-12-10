2023 Grant Thornton Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout
The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational purse is $4 million, and the winner's share is $1,000,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Grant Thornton Invitational field is headed by 16 two-player teams, with stars like Lucas Glover, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Jason Day teaming up.

The three-round event changes formats each round, with a scramble in Round 1 on Friday, a modified alternate shot on Saturday and a best-ball format on Sunday. The lowest team score combined between the three formats in three rounds wins the event and gets an exemption into the next year's tournament.

The event, formerly known as the Franklin Templeton Shootout and the Shark Shootout, is played this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The prize money is split between teammates, with the winning team's players each receiving $500,000 for the victory.

There is no cut in this tournament, which is considered unofficial but sanctioned by the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

POSITION MONEY EACH
1 $1,000,000 $500,000
2 $560,000 $280,000
3 $330,000 $165,000
4 $250,000 $125,000
5 $215,000 $107,500
6 $190,000 $95,000
7 $180,000 $90,000
8 $170,000 $85,000
9 $160,000 $80,000
10 $150,000 $75,000
11 $145,000 $72,500
12 $140,000 $70,000
13 $135,000 $67,500
14 $130,000 $65,000
15 $125,000 $62,500
16 $120,000 $60,000

