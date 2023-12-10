2023 Grant Thornton Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational prize money payout is from the $4 million purse, with 32 professional players who complete three rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Grant Thornton Invitational prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the two players on the winning team each earning $500,000. The second-place finishers are taking home $560,000 as a duo. The Grant Thornton Invitational prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place players, who each earn $120,000.

For 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Grant Thornton Invitational field is headed by Nelly Korda, Brooke Henerson, Corey Conners and Sahith Theegala.

This tournament started with 32 players, with there being 16 teams in this competition. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational from the correct 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish.

The format changes each day in this competition, with different games split between a scamble, modified alternate shot and best ball.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will not get FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an event outside the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup schedule.

This tournament does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points because it is considered a team event, and they don't earn points.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning, including an exemption into next year's event.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

